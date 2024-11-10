Germany’s industrial production drops more than estimated

(MENAFN) Germany’s production dropped over the expectations in the previous couple of months, based on formal data published on Thursday.



Output in manufacturing decreased 2.5 percent monthly in the previous couple of months, shifting from a downwardly revised 2.6 percent in August, German statistical right Destatis declared in a statement.



The market estimate for the previous couple of months was a 1 percent monthly drop.

The drop was primarily led by an important decrease in the automotive business with 7.8 percent month-on-month in the past couple of months, following a rise of 15.4 percent in August.



The statement declared that "The significant fluctuations observed in the automotive industry had a serious impact on the overall development of production in the past months."



The chemical business’s output decreased by 4.3 percent, which also balanced in total performance in the previous couple of months.



However, output in the industry of machinery and tools increased by 1.7 percent throughout the exact time.



Annually, Germany’s industrial output dropped 4.6 percent in the previous couple of months, dropping faster from a 3 percent fall in August.

MENAFN10112024000045015682ID1108869137