DXC Technology Champions STEM Education to Drive Innovation and Diversity

(MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE, November 8, 2024 – DXC (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global services provider, announced its continued commitment to advancing science technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education through several global initiatives designed to foster a diverse and inclusive workplace.



In honor of World STEM Day, DXC is proud to sponsor and participate in several programs throughout the globe, with the goal of enhancing STEM talent. As a global leader in IT services, DXC recognizes that fostering STEM skills is essential for driving innovation, empowering individuals, and addressing the challenges of today’s digital world. With a global workforce of over 125,000 skilled employees across more than 60 countries, DXC leverages deep expertise to inspire and mentor young talent, providing the tools and resources necessary for success in a technology-driven world.



“To innovate and ideate the best solutions for our colleagues and clients, we need to set an inclusive and diverse table where all voices are welcome” said Kristie Grinnell, Chief Information Officer, DXC Technology and an advisory board member for STEM For Her. “We believe having a diverse and inclusive workplace culture is integral to our success and a foundation for achieving our business goals. We’re committed to investing globally to ensure we’re supporting programs that advance STEM education and access for all.”



Among many social impact initiatives focused on upskilling today’s youth for the jobs of tomorrow, DXC has introduced the following programs across several countries:



The DXC Digital Futures Academy: Launched by DXC and Manchester United Foundation, the Digital Futures Academy provides STEM and personal development training for secondary students, focusing on key tech skills like VR and coding. Now in its third year, the program has expanded to Glasgow, supporting students with pathways into further education and careers.



The DXC Dandelion Program: An award-winning program which offers neurodiverse individuals meaningful employment in technology, while also helping workplaces fill skills gaps in STEM, particularly in data analytics, software automation and cybersecurity. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the program began in Australia and has since expanded to the United Kingdom, Bulgaria, Poland, the Philippines, and Italy.



The Digital Futures Program: A program that aims to provide refurbished, technology devices, computer literacy training and hands-on STEM education to communities in need, thereby supporting self-determination, education, and participation in the digital economy. Together with program partners and customers, the program has impacted over 24,000 lives in four years across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa.



The STEM Ambassadors Programme: A program that features volunteers in the UK running STEM-related activities and engaging with schools.



Building a Digital Workforce: An initiative to foster digital literacy and the learning of new skills, particularly in the area of STEM. DXC works with academic and tertiary institutions to co-design education curriculums and degree programs where students gain real-world experience and participate in internships with the aim of creating employment opportunities and addressing the skills shortage the in the ICT industry.



Code Challenges: DXC will sponsor The DXC Code Challenge in Portugal and DXC Iberia Codes in Spain for the fifth consecutive year. These are dynamic STEM programs tailored to engage students aged 7 to 15 in technology and science through enjoyable, team-based programming competitions using platforms like Scratch and MakeCode Arcade.



Girls in IT: Based in Brazil, the program empowers women aged 17 to 21 with a passion for technology. Designed for high school graduates that have not yet begun higher education, this 15-month immersive program offers hands-on training and career guidance, preparing participants for successful careers in the tech industry.



DXC’s Social Impact Practice is designed to improve societal outcomes and increase diversity and inclusion through technology and innovation, while focusing making a sustainable impact to the wider community.



For more on DXC’s many social impact programs, visit here.



