Tunisia Champion Of Kuwait Int'l Handball Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Tunisia won Kuwait international handball after drawing with Kuwait 33-33.

Bahrain came second after beating Cape Verde 21-29 in the finals of the tournament, held on November 8-9, in preparation for the 2025.

The teams ranking was as following: Tunisia champion with two wins and one draw match, Bahrain second with two victories and one defeat, Kuwait third with one victory, one loss and one equalizing match. Cape Verde came fourth with three defeats. (end)

