Tunisia Champion Of Kuwait Int'l Handball Tourney
Date
11/9/2024 7:13:02 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 9 (KUNA) -- Tunisia won Kuwait international handball tournament after drawing with Kuwait 33-33.
Bahrain came second after beating Cape Verde 21-29 in the finals of the tournament, held on November 8-9, in preparation for the World Cup 2025.
The teams ranking was as following: Tunisia champion with two wins and one draw match, Bahrain second with two victories and one defeat, Kuwait third with one victory, one loss and one equalizing match. Cape Verde came fourth with three defeats. (end)
hms
MENAFN09112024000071011013ID1108868590
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.