(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Chile's faces new challenges as inflation rates continue to rise. The National Statistics Institute (INE) reported a 1% increase in October, surpassing expectations. This surge brings the cumulative inflation rate to 4.5% for the year 2024 so far.



The October report highlights significant price increases in and basic services. Food and non-alcoholic beverages also saw notable price hikes. However, household equipment and maintenance costs decreased during this period.



Annual inflation reached 4.7% over the past 12 months, up from 4.1% in the previous month. This trend raises concerns about the country's economic stabilit and purchasing power of its citizens.



Nine out of thirteen divisions in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket contributed positively to the monthly inflation rate. Only four divisions showed negative impacts. This imbalance suggests a widespread inflationary pressure across various sectors.







Housing and basic services experienced a 3.1% price increase. Electricity costs surged by 18.9% in just one month, significantly impacting household budgets. This sharp rise in utility prices puts additional strain on Chilean families.



Food and non-alcoholic beverages saw a 2.2% price increase. Meat prices rose by 3.8%, while fruits and nuts became 3.5% more expensive. These increases affect daily living costs for many Chileans.



Some sectors did see price decreases. Household equipment and maintenance costs fell by 1.5%. Furniture and household items dropped by 7%, while home textiles became 3.6% cheaper. These reductions offer some relief to consumers.

Chile Inflation Reaches 4.5% in 2024

Chile's recent economic history provides context for these figures. In 2022, the country experienced a 12.8% inflation rate, the highest in three decades. The situation improved in 2023, with inflation dropping to 3.9%.



Looking ahead, the Central Bank of Chile projects a year-end inflation rate of 4.5% for 2024. This forecast aligns with the current cumulative rate, suggesting ongoing economic challenges for the nation.

