Two Naxals Killed In Gunfight In India's Chhattisgarh

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) NEW DELHI, Nov 9 (NNN-PTI) – Two Naxals were killed yesterday, in a fierce gunfight with forces, in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh, officials said.

The gunfight between Naxals and joint contingents of and paramilitary force, broke out in Bijapur district, about 443 km south of Raipur, the capital city of Chhattisgarh.

“During the stand-off, two Naxals were killed and their bodies have been recovered,” a senior police official said.

The government forces did not suffer any damage or casualty in the gunfight.

Currently, Naxals are active across the central and eastern parts of India. New Delhi has deployed several companies of its paramilitary forces to take on Naxals in their strongholds.– NNN-PTI