Tickets To Qatar Boat Show 2024 Sold Out

Doha, Qatar: The highly anticipated Qatar Boat Show 2024 has reached full capacity, with organizers announcing a complete sell-out of all available tickets.



The organizing committee confirmed today that both online platforms and on-site ticket counters have ceased sales operations.

Entry will be strictly limited to attendees with pre-booked tickets, those without advance reservations are recommended not to attempt attending the show.

The sell-out status demonstrates the growing popularity of Qatar's maritime industry events and suggests strong attendance for this year's exhibition.

Organizers remind ticket holders to bring their valid pre-booked passes to ensure smooth entry to the event.