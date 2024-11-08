Rockworkx Wins Two SEMA 2024 Awards For Off-Road Innovation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rockworkx , a leader in off-road automotive accessories, is proud to announce its double award win at the 2024 SEMA Show. The company's innovative approach to off-road gear was recognized with both the SEMA Global Media Award and the TORA Best New 4x4 Product Award for its cutting-edge Tow Hitch Multitool.

The SEMA Global Media Award, chosen from over 1,600 entries, highlights Rockworkx's global appeal and innovation in the off-road market. This award recognizes products with the potential to succeed internationally, selected by a panel of top automotive journalists from around the world.

The TORA Best New 4x4 Product Award, presented by the Truck and Off-Road Alliance, honors products that demonstrate outstanding innovation and contributions to the truck and off-road industry. The Tow Hitch Multitool stood out for its rugged design and multifunctional capabilities, perfect for off-road enthusiasts tackling the toughest trails

Rockworkx designs and manufactures premium off-road accessories for trucks, Jeeps, Broncos, and 4x4 vehicles. Known for rugged durability and innovative design, Rockworkx products are trusted by off-road enthusiasts worldwide. Based in Santa Clara, CA, we offer a range of products, including hardtop thumbscrews, heavy-duty tie-down straps, gear straps, and our award winning multitool. Our mission is to empower outdoor explorers with durable, reliable equipment designed to withstand the toughest conditions.

