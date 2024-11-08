Verizon Remains Ready Amid The Mountain And Broad Fires

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Year-round preparation ensures wildfire readiness, keeping Ventura County and Malibu communities connected

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mountain and Broad Fires are the latest wildfires to ignite in California, and Verizon remains committed to maintaining the safety and connectivity of communities, businesses, and first responders throughout affected areas in Ventura County and Malibu. As wildfires this year have increased in both number and severity, Verizon teams have employed advanced and readiness strategies to help our customers stay connected.

Steven Keller, Pacific Market President at Verizon said:“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the Mountain and Broad Fires. These wildfires have the power to disrupt and devastate communities, and our focus is on ensuring our network stands strong to support first responders and keep Ventura County and Malibu connected and safe.”

Verizon's cell sites remain operational across Ventura County and Malibu, California. The organization has deployed extensive redundancy measures and backup power solutions across critical sites to ensure seamless service. Its fleet of over 550 mobile assets, including drone and aerial technologies, is ready to rapidly deploy and deliver essential connectivity. This capability is complemented by Verizon's pioneering use of nearly 300 satellite-based assets, ensuring reliable communication even when traditional infrastructures are compromised.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team continues its support of first responders on the front lines of fire response and containment operations in California and across the nation. This year alone, the team has delivered nearly 2,000 Verizon Frontline solutions to fire camps in 14 states to help provide federal, state and local public safety agencies with mission-critical voice and data service as they battled wildfires.

These solutions have been provided in response to more than 230 requests for support from more than 60 different agencies as they dealt with nearly 100 different named wildfires. In California alone, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has delivered more than 700 mission-critical communications solutions directly to the first responders - representing nearly 20 different agencies - battling these devastating fires.

Overall in 2024, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team has responded to more than 1,300 such requests from nearly 800 different agencies in 46 states.

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders on a 24/7 basis at no cost to the supported agencies. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

