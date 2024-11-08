RPM Raceway Stamford Celebrates Its New Signature Multi-Level Go-Kart Racing Track, Enhanced Arcade Gaming And A Vibrant New Food Menu

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The 100,000+ Square Foot Entertainment Center Introduces a Multi-Level Go-Kart Racing Track, Enhanced Arcade, and a Vibrant Food Menu

STAMFORD, Conn., Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RPM Raceway , the renowned racing destinations for adventure enthusiasts ,

today officially reopens its Stamford location, unveiling the completion of major renovations. After months of extensive upgrades, RPM is delivering next-level excitement with a multi-level, immersive go-kart track and upgraded gaming and dining offerings.

The transformation of RPM Raceway Stamford (600 West Ave, Stamford, CT 06902) features include converting the two pre-existing flat tracks to enhanced multi-level racing tracks meticulously designed with LED lighting, lightning-fast straightaways, challenging 90-degree hairpin turns, dips, drops, underpasses, and spiraling ramps, providing an adrenaline-pumping and gamified adventure. The venue's signature electric karts provide the most authentic racing experience, offering limitless torque and speeds up to 45 mph. The two new tracks span over 1,800 feet of track length and can accommodate up to 25 simultaneous junior and adult racers, ensuring that everyone can enjoy an unforgettable experience. On Mondays and special events, RPM will combine both tracks into its signature Megatrack, one of the longest go-kart racing tracks in the USA.

The upgrades extend beyond the track refurbishment at the RPM Bar & Grill which

also has a revamped food and beverage menu, including custom-crafted alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, an upgraded food menu and additional gluten free and vegan options.

RPM Raceway Stamford now features the ultimate arcade and gaming enhancements, including the debut of augmented reality darts and Gel Blaster Nexus, an immersive gaming experience that combines elements of video games, laser tag and competitive paintball-blending them into a high adrenaline experience.

CEO & Founder, Andrew Farage shared, "We're excited to launch this expansion within RPM's Stamford venue. This gamified upgrade will set the standard for the future of the experiential racing sector as both a social competitive and leisure-based activity for family, friends, and colleagues. This multi-million dollar renovation represents RPM's commitment to doubling down on its existing New York City metro portfolio while focusing on national expansion."

RPM Raceway Stamford officially reopens to the public today, November 8th, inviting guests to experience the thrill of next-generation racing, gaming, and dining under one roof.

RPM Raceway Stamford is located at 600 West Ave, Stamford, CT 06902

Hours of Operation:

Monday - Thursday: 3PM - 10PM

Friday: 2PM-11PM

Saturday: 10AM-12AM

Sunday: 10AM-9PM

For parties and corporate inquiries reach out to [email protected]

See a preview HERE

ABOUT RPM RACEWAY:

RPM Raceway is the ultimate racing destination for adventure enthusiasts and thrill seekers. Each of the five RPM venues provide a unique, world-class, multi-level racing tracks perfect for fueling competitive socializing and creating unforgettable memories for all.

Off the track, RPM Raceway continues to deliver out-of-this-world experiences by offering virtual and augmented reality that ignite a sense of adventure in its arcade of cult classics and modern AAA games.

Additionally, each RPM Raceway location has its own distinctive attractions, including gaming arcades, immersive experiences, bowling alleys, state-of-the-art racing simulators, billiards and more, all creating an environment filled with limitless fun igniting social competition and mixed reality gameplay.

RPM welcomes friends, family and colleagues to engage in friendly competition and create memories filled with celebration and connection. For those who are seeking spirited social competition, are in pursuit of team-building or looking to unite through a unique activity, RPM Raceway caters to corporate Fortune 500 events and private buy-outs. The brand spans across various locations, including its newly renovated flagship in Jersey City, Long Island, Stamford, Syracuse, & Poughkeepsie. To learn more visit RPMRaceway

MEDIA CONTACT:

Ashley Goldstein

[email protected]

917.890.7940

Ashley Orfus

[email protected]

917.232.7349

