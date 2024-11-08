KELLS Partners With AYG Financial To Bring AI-Powered Dental Care To Truewellness Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Andrea Millsap-Bolden, CEO of AYG Insurance and Financial ServicesNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- KELLS is excited to announce a partnership with AYG Insurance and Financial Services, a leader in insurance and wellness solutions. Through this collaboration, KELLS' advanced digital oral care solutions will be integrated into AYG's Wellness platform under the co-branded TRUEdental powered by KELLS offering, making oral care more accessible, personalized, and affordable for AYG clients.With KELLS' unique virtual dental platform, including AI-powered dental scans, comprehensive oral health reports, virtual second opinion and real-time dental advisor chatbot, this partnership will empower AYG clients to proactively manage their oral health, understand their dental needs, and make informed decisions about their care.“Partnering with AYG allows us to extend the reach of our innovative dental solutions to a broader audience,” said Dr. Jie Feng, CEO of KELLS.“Our mission is to enable personalized, accessible dental care, and this collaboration with AYG enables us to bring our AI-driven services to individuals looking to enhance their overall wellness.”"At AYG, we're committed to providing our clients with innovative wellness solutions that enhance their quality of life," said Andrea Millsap-Bolden, CEO of AYG Insurance and Financial Services. "Partnering with KELLS allows us to bring transformative, AI-powered dental care to the TRUEwellness platform, making it easier for our clients to take charge of their oral health as part of their overall wellness journey. This partnership is a significant step toward a future where proactive, personalized care is accessible to everyone.”Beyond the AYG Wellness platform, AYG aims to broaden the availability of KELLS' services to more clients. AYG's partnerships are expected to help expand the reach of this next-generation dental experience, providing more individuals with access to KELLS' innovative solutions.The partnership between KELLS and AYG represents a significant step forward in delivering a holistic wellness experience - one that empowers employees to prioritize their oral health with greater ease and efficiency. By bringing next-generation dental technology to the AYG TRUEwellness platform, KELLS and AYG are setting a new standard for accessible, proactive oral care.About KELLSKELLS is a leading digital oral health platform offering AI-powered virtual services and benefits to help individuals engage, navigate and access dental care. Its comprehensive platform includes next-generation capabilities to identify oral diseases in early stages with smartphone photos, intelligent benefit navigation, verify treatment plan with cost estimates, and allows real-time consultation for dental problems. With increased accessibility, transparency and personalization, KELLS empowers individuals to be more informed and make the best decisions for their dental needs, all through one-stop shop at their fingertips. KELLS brings unique digital-first benefit solutions to improve quality of care and reduce costs. For more information, visit .About AYG Insurance and Financial ServicesAYG Insurance and Financial Services is a leading provider of insurance and wellness solutions, dedicated to setting the gold standard in value-based coverage. Committed to client education, customized coverage, and accessible care, AYG empowers individuals, families, and organizations to protect their health and financial future. With a mission to deliver affordable, accessible and comprehensive wellness benefits, AYG is transforming how clients experience their coverage, fostering long-term prosperity and well-being. For more information, visit .

