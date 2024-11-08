Rising Demand For Antibiotic-Free Meat Drives Synbiotic Animal Feed Market To Reach USD 890.1 Million By 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Synbiotic Animal Feed Embraces Precision Nutrition, Tailoring Feed Formulas by Species, Age, and Production Stage to Optimize Animal and Productivity Over Conventional Methods. NEWARK, Del, Nov. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Synbiotic Animal Feed is on the fast track to significant growth, with the market valued at USD 420 million in 2024 and forecast to reach USD 890.1 million by 2034 , growing at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period. This growth is being driven by the increasing demand for antibiotic-free livestock products, the rise in consumer awareness around food safety, and a push towards more sustainable and ethical farming practices. Synbiotics, a combination of beneficial prebiotics and probiotics, are gaining traction in animal feed to address the growing concerns over antibiotic resistance and improve animal performance. The market is expanding as farmers and livestock producers focus on promoting animal health, reducing disease outbreaks, and ensuring better production yields. The product helps maintain a balanced gut microbiota in animals, which is essential for digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall immune function. As consumers shift towards more natural and antibiotic-free meat products, synbiotic feed additives are becoming a preferred choice in the feed industry. As animal producers seek alternatives to antibiotics for growth promotion and disease prevention, synbiotics provide a powerful solution to meet both regulatory requirements and consumer expectations. This shift is increasingly significant as consumers demand healthier, more ethically raised meat, eggs, and dairy products. Key Takeaways

The global synbiotic animal feed market is expected to reach USD 890.1 million by 2034, driven by rising consumer demand for antibiotic-free meat and sustainable agriculture practices.

Poultry and cattle segments are projected to dominate the market due to their higher feed consumption and increased demand for meat products.

The powder form of synbiotics is anticipated to gain substantial market share due to its ease of use and longer shelf life. North America and Europe are the leading regions in the market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth. "With the increasing adoption of precision nutrition and high-tech feeding systems, the synbiotic animal feed market is poised for significant growth. As demand for antibiotic-free, healthier animal products rises, synbiotics are becoming essential in maintaining optimal gut health and boosting immunity in livestock. ", - says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights





Market Demand and Growth Factors Rise in Demand for Antibiotic-Free Animal Products : One of the most significant drivers of the synbiotic animal feed market is the growing consumer preference for antibiotic-free livestock products. As antibiotic resistance becomes a global concern, consumers are gravitating towards food products labeled antibiotic-free, which is achievable through the adoption of synbiotics. This demand is particularly high in markets like North America and Europe, where ethical farming and clean-label trends are prominent. Healthier Livestock and Increased Productivity : Synbiotics improve gut health, which enhances digestion, nutrient absorption, and immune function. Healthy livestock are less prone to diseases, reducing the need for pharmaceutical interventions. Additionally, synbiotics help improve feed conversion efficiency, ensuring that farmers can meet rising demand for protein-rich animal products more sustainably. This is a crucial factor in meeting the growing global need for protein while minimizing animal illnesses and ensuring higher yields. Shift Towards Precision Nutrition : In recent years, the livestock industry has been adopting precision nutrition , a strategy that customizes animal diets based on their species, age, health status, and productivity stage. Synbiotics fit well within this framework as they provide tailored health benefits, helping farmers optimize animal health and reduce unnecessary feed costs. This approach also minimizes environmental waste, aligning with sustainability goals in agriculture. Aquaculture Expansion : The aquaculture industry, one of the fastest-growing sectors within animal feed manufacturing, is a significant market for synbiotic animal feeds. As global demand for fish protein rises, driven by dietary shifts and declining wild fish stocks, synbiotics play an important role in enhancing the health of farmed fish. They improve gut health, boost immune responses, and help manage water quality in fish farming. These benefits make synbiotics a key component of sustainable aquaculture practices, driving growth in this sector. Technological Advancements in Feeding Systems : Modern farming is increasingly relying on high-tech feeding systems that automate feed distribution based on the specific needs of individual animals. These systems are now being designed to administer synbiotics tailored to the health status and age of livestock, ensuring optimal dosing. The integration of data analytics into automated feeding systems reduces labor costs and errors, making it easier to manage large-scale operations efficiently.

Detailed Market Study: Full Report and Analysis Country-Wise Insights The USA , China , Brazil , and India are expected to remain major consumers of synbiotic animal feed, with robust growth prospects in these regions. Brazil is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR of 8.1% , driven by its strong livestock industry and increasing demand for antibiotic-free animal products. India and China , with their large and growing livestock sectors, will also experience steady demand growth, especially in the poultry and aquaculture segments. Germany continues to be a leader in research & innovation in animal nutrition, further enhancing the growth of the European synbiotic feed market. The country's world-class research institutions and focus on gut microbiome studies have positioned it at the forefront of synbiotic feed formulation.

Countries CAGR 2024 to 2034 The USA 5.7% Brazil 8.1% India 7.4% Germany 4.8% China 6.7%

Competition Outlook

The competition landscape of the synbiotic animal feed market is intense. Cargill (Purina), Vetafarm, and Protexin Veterninary are the major market players and contribute significantly in terms of research & development investment as well as further towards the manufacturing of innovative sustainable animal feed concepts to tackle the market.

Such companies also seek to grow the investment that they can dedicate to the efficient manufacturing of developing feeds to enhance animal health, growth rates, as well as the environment.

To expand their sales, manufacturers are embracing different strategies including vertical and strategic acquisitions. For instance, Cargill increased its market domination by acquiring smaller feed companies and integration them into its distribution network, so ensuring raw material quality and availability.

For instance



In 2022, Cargill Inc. successfully acquired Delacon. The company specializes in phytogenic feed additives, especially synbiotic solutions. This acquisition enabled Cargill to expand its animal nutrition range, particularly by providing natural alternatives to standard antibiotics. In 2021, Kemin Industries unveiled CLOSTAT, a novel synbiotic solution formula intended for swine and poultry feed producers. CLOSTAT contains a patented strain of Bacillus subtilis, a probiotic that helps reduce dangerous bacteria in the gut, mixed with prebiotics to improve overall effectiveness.

Leading Brands



Synbiotics Organics

Vetafarm

Cargill Animal Nutrition (Purina)

Fera Pets

Revival Animal Health Nutrition

Protexin Veterninary

Alvira Animal Health Limited

Evonik Industries

Nutriyeast

VetaActive8

Kemin Industries

Adisseo

DSM Others

Key Segments of the Report

By Form:

As per form, the industry has been categorized into Powder, Liquid, Granules, Capsules, and Cubes.

By Source:

As per source, the market has been categorized into bacteria and non-bacteria.

By Animal Type:

As per animal type, the industry has been categorized into Poultry (Broilers, Turkey, Layers), Swine, Piglets, Sheep and Goats, Cattle (Dairy Cattle, Beef Cattle), Aquaculture, Equine, Pet (Cat, Dog).

By Feed Type:

This segment is further categorized into Compound Feed, Supplements (Vitamin Supplements, Mineral Supplements, Protein Supplements), Complete Feed (Pellets, Mash, Extruded Feeds).

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltics, and the Middle East & Africa.

German Translation:

Der globale Markt für synbiotische Futtermittel ist auf der Überholspur zu einem signifikanten Wachstum, wobei der Markt im Jahr 2024 auf 420 Mio. USD geschätzt wird und bis 2034 voraussichtlich 890,1 Mio. USD erreichen wird, was einer CAGR von 7,8 % im Prognosezeitraum entspricht. Dieses Wachstum wird durch die steigende Nachfrage nach antibiotikafreien Tierprodukten, das gestiegene Bewusstsein der Verbraucher für Lebensmittelsicherheit und den Vorstoß zu nachhaltigeren und ethischeren Anbaumethoden angetrieben.

Synbiotika, eine Kombination aus nützlichen Präbiotika und Probiotika, gewinnen im Tierfutter an Bedeutung, um die wachsende Besorgnis über Antibiotikaresistenzen auszuräumen und die Leistung der Tiere zu verbessern. Der Markt expandiert, da sich Landwirte und Viehzüchter auf die Förderung der Tiergesundheit, die Reduzierung von Krankheitsausbrüchen und die Gewährleistung besserer Produktionserträge konzentrieren. Das Produkt trägt zur Aufrechterhaltung einer ausgewogenen Darmmikrobiota bei Tieren bei, die für die Verdauung, die Nährstoffaufnahme und die allgemeine Immunfunktion unerlässlich ist. Da sich die Verbraucher auf natürlichere und antibiotikafreie Fleischprodukte verlagern, werden synbiotische Futtermittelzusatzstoffe zu einer bevorzugten Wahl in der Futtermittelindustrie.

Da Tierproduzenten nach Alternativen zu Antibiotika zur Wachstumsförderung und Krankheitsprävention suchen, bieten Synbiotika eine leistungsstarke Lösung, um sowohl die gesetzlichen Anforderungen als auch die Erwartungen der Verbraucher zu erfüllen. Diese Verschiebung wird immer wichtiger, da die Verbraucher gesünderes, ethischer gezüchtetes Fleisch, Eier und Milchprodukte verlangen.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse



Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für synbiotische Futtermittel bis 2034 ein Volumen von 890,1 Mio. USD erreichen wird, angetrieben durch die steigende Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach antibiotikafreiem Fleisch und nachhaltigen landwirtschaftlichen Praktiken.

Es wird prognostiziert, dass die Segmente Geflügel und Rinder aufgrund ihres höheren Futterverbrauchs und der gestiegenen Nachfrage nach Fleischprodukten den Markt dominieren werden.

Es wird erwartet, dass die Pulverform von Synbiotika aufgrund ihrer einfachen Anwendung und längeren Haltbarkeit erhebliche Marktanteile gewinnen wird. Nordamerika und Europa sind die führenden Regionen auf dem Markt, während der asiatisch-pazifische Raum voraussichtlich das schnellste Wachstum verzeichnen wird.

"Mit der zunehmenden Einführung von Präzisionsernährung und High-Tech-Fütterungssystemen ist der Markt für synbiotische Futtermittel für ein erhebliches Wachstum gerüstet. Da die Nachfrage nach antibiotikafreien, gesünderen tierischen Produkten steigt, werden Synbiotika für die Aufrechterhaltung einer optimalen Darmgesundheit und die Stärkung der Immunität bei Nutztieren unerlässlich. ", - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Marktnachfrage und Wachstumsfaktoren

1. Steigende Nachfrage nach antibiotikafreien tierischen Produkten : Einer der wichtigsten Treiber des Marktes für synbiotische Futtermittel ist die wachsende Präferenz der Verbraucher für antibiotikafreie Tierprodukte. Da Antibiotikaresistenz zu einem globalen Problem wird, tendieren die Verbraucher zu Lebensmitteln, die als antibiotikafrei gekennzeichnet sind, was durch die Einführung von Synbiotika erreicht werden kann. Diese Nachfrage ist besonders hoch in Märkten wie Nordamerika und Europa, wo ethische Landwirtschaft und Clean-Label-Trends weit verbreitet sind.

2. Gesünderes Vieh und gesteigerte Produktivität : Synbiotika verbessern die Darmgesundheit, was die Verdauung, die Nährstoffaufnahme und die Immunfunktion verbessert. Gesunde Nutztiere sind weniger anfällig für Krankheiten, wodurch der Bedarf an pharmazeutischen Eingriffen verringert wird. Darüber hinaus tragen Synbiotika dazu bei, die Effizienz der Futtermittelverwertung zu verbessern und sicherzustellen, dass Landwirte die steigende Nachfrage nach proteinreichen tierischen Produkten nachhaltiger befriedigen können. Dies ist ein entscheidender Faktor, um den weltweit wachsenden Bedarf an Proteinen zu decken und gleichzeitig Tierkrankheiten zu minimieren und höhere Erträge zu gewährleisten.

3. Umstellung auf Präzisionsernährung : In den letzten Jahren hat die Viehwirtschaft die Präzisionsernährung eingeführt, eine Strategie, die die Ernährung der Tiere auf der Grundlage ihrer Art, ihres Alters, ihres Gesundheitszustands und ihres Produktivitätsstadiums anpasst. Synbiotika fügen sich gut in diesen Rahmen ein, da sie maßgeschneiderte gesundheitliche Vorteile bieten und den Landwirten helfen, die Tiergesundheit zu optimieren und unnötige Futterkosten zu reduzieren. Dieser Ansatz minimiert auch Umweltabfälle und steht im Einklang mit den Nachhaltigkeitszielen in der Landwirtschaft.

4. Expansion der Aquakultur: Die Aquakulturindustrie, einer der am schnellsten wachsenden Sektoren in der Tierfutterherstellung, ist ein bedeutender Markt für synbiotische Tierfutter. Da die weltweite Nachfrage nach Fischprotein aufgrund von Ernährungsumstellungen und rückläufigen Wildfischbeständen steigt, spielen Synbiotika eine wichtige Rolle bei der Verbesserung der Gesundheit von Zuchtfischen. Sie verbessern die Darmgesundheit, stärken die Immunreaktion und tragen dazu bei, die Wasserqualität in der Fischzucht zu kontrollieren. Diese Vorteile machen Synbiotika zu einer Schlüsselkomponente nachhaltiger Aquakulturpraktiken und treiben das Wachstum in diesem Sektor voran.

5. Technologische Fortschritte bei Fütterungssystemen: Die moderne Landwirtschaft setzt zunehmend auf Hightech-Fütterungssysteme , die die Futterverteilung auf der Grundlage der spezifischen Bedürfnisse der einzelnen Tiere automatisieren. Diese Systeme werden nun so konzipiert, dass sie Synbiotika verabreichen, die auf den Gesundheitszustand und das Alter der Nutztiere zugeschnitten sind und eine optimale Dosierung gewährleisten. Die Integration von Datenanalysen in automatisierte Fütterungssysteme reduziert Arbeitskosten und Fehler und erleichtert die effiziente Verwaltung großer Vorgänge.

Länderspezifische Einblicke

Es wird erwartet, dass die USA , China , Brasilien und Indien weiterhin große Verbraucher von synbiotischem Tierfutter sein werden, mit robusten Wachstumsaussichten in diesen Regionen. Brasilien wird voraussichtlich die höchste CAGR von 8,1 % aufweisen, was auf seine starke Viehwirtschaft und die steigende Nachfrage nach antibiotikafreien tierischen Produkten zurückzuführen ist. Auch Indien und China mit ihren großen und wachsenden Viehzuchtsektoren werden ein stetiges Nachfragewachstum verzeichnen, insbesondere in den Segmenten Geflügel und Aquakultur.

Deutschland ist nach wie vor führend in Forschung und Innovation im Bereich der Tierernährung und fördert das Wachstum des europäischen Marktes für synbiotische Futtermittel weiter. Die erstklassigen Forschungseinrichtungen des Landes und der Fokus auf Darmmikrobiomstudien haben das Land an die Spitze der synbiotischen Futterformulierung gebracht.

Länder CAGR 2024 bis 2034 The USA 5.7 % Brazilien 8.1 % Indien 7.4 % Deutschland 4.8 % China 6.7 %

Ausblick auf den Wettbewerb

Die Wettbewerbslandschaft auf dem Markt für synbiotische Futtermittel ist intensiv. Cargill (Purina), Vetafarm und Protexin Veterinary sind die wichtigsten Marktteilnehmer und tragen erheblich zu Investitionen in Forschung und Entwicklung sowie zur Herstellung innovativer nachhaltiger Tierfutterkonzepte bei, um den Markt zu erobern.

Diese Unternehmen versuchen auch, die Investitionen, die sie in die effiziente Herstellung von Futtermitteln investieren können, zu erhöhen, um die Tiergesundheit, die Wachstumsraten und die Umwelt zu verbessern.

Um ihren Umsatz zu steigern, verfolgen die Hersteller verschiedene Strategien, einschließlich vertikaler und strategischer Akquisitionen. So baute Cargill seine Marktbeherrschung aus, indem es kleinere Futtermittelunternehmen übernahm und diese in sein Vertriebsnetz integrierte, um so die Qualität und Verfügbarkeit von Rohstoffen zu gewährleisten.

Zum Beispiel



Im Jahr 2022 erwarb Cargill Inc. erfolgreich Delacon. Das Unternehmen ist spezialisiert auf phytogene Futtermittelzusatzstoffe, insbesondere synbiotische Lösungen. Diese Akquisition ermöglichte es Cargill, sein Sortiment an Tiernahrung zu erweitern, insbesondere durch die Bereitstellung natürlicher Alternativen zu Standardantibiotika. Im Jahr 2021 stellte Kemin Industries CLOSTAT vor, eine neuartige synbiotische Lösungsformel für Schweine- und Geflügelfutterhersteller. CLOSTAT enthält einen patentierten Stamm von Bacillus subtilis, einem Probiotikum, das hilft, gefährliche Bakterien im Darm zu reduzieren, gemischt mit Präbiotika, um die Gesamtwirksamkeit zu verbessern.

Führende Marken



Synbiotika Organische Stoffe

Vetafarm

Cargill Tierernährung (Purina)

Fera Haustiere

Revival Tiergesundheit Ernährung

Protexin Veterinärmedizin

Alvira Tiergesundheit GmbH

Evonik Branchen

Nutriyeast

VetaActive8

Kemin Branchen

Adisseo

DSM Andere

Wichtige Segmente des Berichts

Nach Formular:

Gemäß der Form wurde die Branche in Pulver, Flüssigkeit, Granulate, Kapseln und Würfel eingeteilt.

Nach Quelle:

Laut Quelle wurde der Markt in Bakterien und Nicht-Bakterien eingeteilt.

Nach Tierart:

Nach Tierart wurde die Branche in Geflügel (Masthähnchen, Truthähne, Legehennen), Schweine, Ferkel, Schafe und Ziegen, Rinder (Milchkühe, Fleischrinder), Aquakultur, Pferde und Haustiere (Katze, Hund) eingeteilt.

Nach Futtertyp:

Dieses Segment wird weiter in Mischfutter, Nahrungsergänzungsmittel (Vitaminpräparate, Mineralstoffzusätze, Proteinzusätze) und Alleinfuttermittel (Pellets, Püree, extrudierte Futtermittel) unterteilt.

Nach Region:

Die Branchenanalysen wurden in den wichtigsten Ländern Nordamerikas, Lateinamerikas, Westeuropas, Osteuropas, Ostasiens, Südasiens und des Pazifiks, Zentralasiens, Russlands und Weißrusslands, des Balkans und des Baltikums sowie des Nahen Ostens und Afrikas durchgeführt.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor's Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI's related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global animal feed additive market is projected to increase from USD 55,842.2 million in 2024 to USD 109,184.5 million in 2034. The market is anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 6.9% by 2034.

The global animal feed sweetener market size is estimated to reach USD 9,732.1 million in 2024 and USD 20,784.6 million by 2034. Global sales of animal feed sweeteners will likely soar at a CAGR of 8.7%, reflecting the potential it has for players.

The animal feed ingredients market is projected to expand its roots at an average CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period. The market is likely to hold a revenue of USD 39.51 billion in 2023 while it is anticipated to cross a value of USD 60.65 billion by 2033.

The demand for microalgae in the animal feed sector totaled USD 57.54 Million in 2021, according to latest insights by Future Market Insights (FMI). Exhibiting a CAGR of 3.5% for 2021 to 2031, the market is expected to reach USD 80.96 Million by 2031.

The Synbiotic Product Market is worth USD 638.2 million in 2023. In 2022, the size of the market was USD 598.2 million. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2023 to 2033. As a result, the market size is expected to be USD 1,116.9 million by 2033.

The CAGR for the microbial food culture market from 2024 to 2034 to stand at 6.10%.

The global Aqua Feed Additives Market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1.8 billion by the year 2024, accelerating with a CAGR of 5.5% by 2024 to 2034.

The global Natural Feed Additives market is poised to reach a value of USD 8,368.9 Million by 2024 and it is projected to reach a value of USD 17,901.2 Million by 2034

The global therapeutic diet for pet market reflects a remarkable trajectory from 2024 to 2034, indicating a robust growth rate.

Global algae-based animal feed market is estimated to stand at USD 4,467.4 million. With an average annual growth rate of 3.7%, the market for algae-based animal feed and components is anticipated to retain steady growth over the next ten years.

The global nutritional ingredients in animal feed market is expected to reach a market valuation of USD 93.2 Billion by the year 2022, accelerating with a CAGR of 7.1% by 2022-2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Join us as we commemorate 10 years of delivering trusted market insights. Reflecting on a decade of achievements, we continue to lead with integrity, innovation, and expertise.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-347-918-3531

For Sales Enquiries: ...

Website:

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube