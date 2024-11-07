Lenovo Launches AI For Social Impact Lab

(MENAFN- 3BL) November 7, 2024 /3BL/ - Lenovo, the global powerhouse, and non-profit Tech To The Rescue have partnered to provide a crucial gateway for nonprofits who are ready to embrace the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence) but lack a clear and accessible path to resources and training. The new Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab will be an essential component of Tech To The Rescue's AI for Changemakers Accelerator Program, which is currently supported by AWS, Google, and other key partners. As a whole, the AI for Changemakers program aims to boost the impact of 110 innovative and impactful non-profits as they create AI solutions to enhance their work.

The Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab will support ten organizations as they create solutions focused on combatting climate change and creating access to education. The partnership is core to Lenovo's Smarter AI for All strategy, and Lenovo's philanthropic focus on leveraging AI as a solution to humanity's most pressing issues. By partnering with and sharing access to its skilling curriculum, Lenovo hopes to build access, understanding, and capacity for non-profits' digital transformation while taking on core issues like climate change, loss of biodiversity, and access to education.

“The Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab is more than just a tech boost,” shared Jacek Siadkowski, founder of Tech To The Rescue.“It brings strategic added value to Tech To The Rescue's broader AI for Changemakers program. While the AI for Changemakers accelerator offers mentorship, strategy, and community support to help nonprofits integrate AI into their missions, the Lenovo AI for Social Impact Lab ensures that selected organizations have the cutting-edge tools and resources needed to make that integration a reality.”

“After surveying non-profits around the world, we understand that non-profit leaders want to take advantage of AI but lack the resources and training to do so,” shared Calvin J. Crosslin, President of Lenovo Foundation and Lenovo VP and Chief Diversity Officer.“As businesses and industry readily embrace AI, we need to make sure that non-profits are included and equipped for the massive transformation that AI is creating. Giving access to Tech To The Rescue's resources and curriculum is a great next step as we continue to share access and education to AI for non-profits, and we're thrilled to support their AI for Changemakers initiative.”

You can learn more about Lenovo's Smarter AI for All focus at Lenovo Tech World , taking place in-person and digitally in Bellevue, WA October 15, 2024.

About Tech To The Rescue

Tech To The Rescue (TTTR) is a nonprofit foundation leading a global movement to connect technology companies offering pro-bono services with nonprofits and social impact organizations worldwide. Our mission is to leverage innovative software solutions that address critical challenges like poverty, hunger, healthcare, and environmental issues. Since 2020, TTTR has gathered over 1,500 tech companies and 2,000+ nonprofits for impactful tech projects impacting millions in across 80+ countries. By 2030, TTTR aims to facilitate projects worth $1 billion, making pro-bono tech services for social impact an industry standard.

About Lenovo

Lenovo Foundation and global philanthropy is the charitable arm of Lenovo, a US$57 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #248 in the Fortune Global 500, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company with a full-stack portfolio of AI-enabled, AI-ready, and AI-optimized devices (PCs, workstations, smartphones, tablets), infrastructure (server, storage, edge, high performance computing and software defined infrastructure), software, solutions, and services. Lenovo's continued investment in world-changing innovation is building a more equitable, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992) (ADR: LNVGY). To find out more visit and read about the latest news via our StoryHub .