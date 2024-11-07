Trump To Allow Europe To Do More For Ukraine Than Biden - Expert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The future administration of U.S. President-elect Donald will allow Ukraine to cooperate more intensively with European countries in the issues that could be blocked by the Biden administration.

This was suggested by the founder and director of the New Europe Center, Alyona Getmanchuk, who spoke at the round table "Victory plan and results of the presidential in the USA: new windows of opportunity for Ukraine", an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She opined that Trump's presidency is a challenge because the Ukrainian side is used to working with administrations, but on the other hand it is also a window of opportunity.

In this context, Getmanchuk believes Ukraine should be proactive and work more intensively with Europe during Trump's term of office. The expert emphasizes that Trump will allow European countries to cooperate more closely with Kyiv: "He will even welcome, if Europe is willing, to do more. That is, he will not block the steps that the current administration blocked, because the standard for this position should have been determined in the White House, not in the Elysée Palace."

As an example of such interaction, the director of the New Europe Center mentioned the authorization of long-range strikes inside Russia, which France and Britain can already provide, but they are forced to wait until the U.S. greenlights the move.

"It's not that we are working with Europe and worsening relations with the Trump administration – on the contrary, the more solutions there are from Europe, the more they can provide us, the more arguments we will have for the Trump administration to show: 'Look how much Europe is doing, we just need that much from you," she said.

The analyst also expressed the opinion that under Trump's presidency, Ukraine will be able to initiate support projects through loans or lend-lease, rather than rely on U.S. budget funds.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on November 7, President Zelensky congratulated U.S. President-elect Donald Trump on his election victory in a phone call.