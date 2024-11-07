Mommy's Heart Hosts Successful Fundraising Event In Richmond, VA

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, November 2, 2024, Mommy's Heart, a dedicated 501(c)(3) organization supporting abuse survivors, enjoyed a heartfelt welcome during a cocktail reception at the residence of esteemed attorney and financier Robert Coleman Smith. Hosted by Executive Director and Julianne Michelle, the event gathered 40 distinguished guests to raise awareness and funds for the foundation's vital mission.

Mommy's Heart provides free and mental services to parents and children who have escaped domestic abuse and face retaliatory lawfare in court. The organization's comprehensive approach includes immediate support through no-cost services and efforts towards systemic change through legislation.

During the event, Julianne Michelle highlighted the foundation's mission and the alarming statistics surrounding custody battles involving abuse survivors. She emphasized that 58,000 children annually are court-mandated to live with an abusive parent, and every six days, a child dies amid custody fights and family court lapses.

The foundation is currently assisting over 10 families with their legal needs, saving parents tens of thousands of dollars in legal fees and facilitating reunifications between parents and children. Mommy's Heart has also introduced legislation to the Judiciary Committee in Albany, introduced by NYS Assembly Member Rebecca Seawright, aimed at reforming the family court system to increase transparency, accountability, and prioritize children's safety in custody decisions.

Notable attendees included Jeanette McKittrick, Beth and Norfleet Stallings, Walter Smith, Brett Hayes, Beth and Doug Monroe, Ann and Andy McLean, Jay Spruill, Angela Amos, Dan Carrell, Stepanie Ranson Holt, Neddie Carter, Kim Hulcher, John Tamny, Claire Tamny, Reed Tamny, Kris Allen, Aimee Seward, Reg Fuller, Kurt Slangerup, Laura and Bill Dewey, Mark Cooper, Melinda Parker, Jennifer Velo, Todd Blekicki, Monica and Hugh Edmunds, and Richard Reynolds. The evening featured cocktails, Rappahannock River oysters, ham biscuits and other regional fare, providing an opportunity for guests to learn more about the foundation's work and how they can support its mission.



