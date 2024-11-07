VÂN SCOTT's“CHRISTMAS LETTER (WHAT I COULD WRITE)” FEATURED IN NEW HOLIDAY FILM STARRING CHEVY CHASE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW 'CHRISTMAS LETTER' MOVIE REUNITES ORIGINAL CAST MEMBERS OF NATIONAL LAMPOON'S CHRISTMAS VACATION

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sought-after studio singer-turned-artist Scott Oatley aka Vân Scott releases his new single“Christmas Letter (What I Could Write)” today – listen HERE.This marks the third end title track for a feature that Scott has done in collaboration with LAMA Entertainment – this time for The Christmas Letter . The new movie stars Chevy Chase, Randy Quaid, and Brian Doyle-Murray, making it a reunion between the original cast members of National Lampoon's holiday classic Christmas Vacation.Vân Scott is no stranger to the spotlight. His voice and music has been featured in over 50 film and TV projects, including blockbuster film soundtracks for La La Land, High School Musical 3, and Sing, on TV shows like Black-ish, The Simpsons, and The Voice, even reaching the international stage on NBC during the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games. When it came to writing a song for The Christmas Letter, Scott was inspired by the National Lampoon presence in the film and sought to create an original theme in the same spirit as the“Christmas Vacation” title song from Chase's original 1989 film. After sharing his vision with the movie's director, Scott began the work of writing, producing, and performing the song.In addition to the title track, Scott also collaborated on a second original song titled“Christmas in New York,” written alongside Ruth Benfield for the film's peak emotional scene. Together, Scott and Benfield are already an award-winning songwriting duo for their song“Keep On” from The Keeper (another LAMA film released earlier this year), which is currently up for consideration for next year's Grammys® for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The Christmas Letter is being distributed by Bridgestone Media Group and will premiere in select theaters following its release to streaming platforms on November 12.

