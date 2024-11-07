Propw Announces Gold Sponsorship At WOW Summit Thailand

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dubai, UAE, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropW , the first licensed proprietary trading focused on trading, is thrilled to announce its participation as a Sponsor at the WOW Summit in Bangkok from November 11th to 12th. This event marks an exciting stop on PropW's global tour , following recent events in Malaysia, Taiwan, and Nigeria, and underscores the platform's growing presence in Asia's vibrant scene.









The WOW Summit Bangkok, set amidst Thailand Blockchain Week, ETHGlobal, and Devcon, promises a dynamic gathering of over 7,000 attendees from more than 30 countries. Known for its diverse programming, the summit extends beyond Web3, exploring advancements in AI, mobility, fintech, and other cutting-edge sectors that drive digital innovation and adoption. With a broad array of topics, WOW Summit is primed to cement its status as one of Asia's premier crypto events.

This summit represents PropW's other significant presence at an international crypto event of this scale. PropW has cultivated a thriving global community since its launch at the beginning of the year, particularly in Asian markets like Malaysia and Taiwan. The team views this event as a strategic opportunity to connect with a broader community, share insights into their platform, and expand their ongoing education programs. As a Gold Sponsor, PropW will also host a dedicated booth to engage with attendees directly.

On November 10th, the day before the main event, PropW will co-host an exclusive side event with Taskon at ZillaSpace. PropW's Global Affiliate Director, William, will speak about the platform's latest advancements, including the recently launched affiliate system, expanded tradable asset pairs, and tailored solutions for affiliates. This pre-event gathering will provide a sneak peek into PropW's commitment to empowering traders and affiliates alike.

With positive market momentum fueled by events in the international political arena, growing interest in Bitcoin, and the cryptocurrency's recent all-time highs, PropW is positioned to support the evolving needs of the trading community. The team eagerly anticipates contributing to this trend by driving awareness, education, and innovation in the digital asset space through WOW Summit and beyond.

About PropW

PropW is the first licensed proprietary trading platform designed specifically for crypto traders. It allows traders to leverage the platform's fund, manage substantial funds, and demonstrate their trading skills through a comprehensive trading test. PropW emphasizes compliance and offers up to 80% profit commission to its users, integrating deeply into CoinW's ecosystem to support traders. Register now.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.





CONTACT: marketing(a)coinw.com