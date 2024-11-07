Lennox Introduces Most Efficient Air Conditioner With Low GWP

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Lennox SL25KCV Air Conditioner pushes the boundaries of precision and efficiency, consistently delivering perfect air for the home.

RICHARDSON, Texas, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Lennox Residential HVAC, a trusted home comfort solutions and energy-efficiency innovator since 1895, announced the latest addition to its industry-leading Dave Lennox Signature® Collection with the launch of the SL25KCV Air Conditioner, the most precise and efficient air conditioner availablei.

Lennox introduces the SL25KCV Air Conditioner, the industry's most efficient, low-GWP air conditioner with a SEER2 rating up to 26.00.

A recent survey found that 81% of homeowners consider the installation of high-efficiency HVAC equipment to be either extremely or very important to them due to potential savings, with 91% reporting lower monthly bills as the most appealing advantage The Lennox SL25KCV Air Conditioner delivers an unmatched efficiency rating of up to 26.00 SEER2 (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio 2)i

and can help lower energy bills while keeping the home cool and quiet Additionally, its Precise Comfort® technology finely tunes and adjusts cooling output in tiny increments to perfectly match energy use, effortlessly meeting homeowners' desire to help the planet and their wallets.

The introduction of the SL25KCV Air Conditioner precedes an upcoming industry-wide transition,

in accordance with the American Innovation and Manufacturing

(AIM)

Act and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to phase down high-hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) refrigerants by using low global warming potential (GWP) alternatives. This change will take place on January 1, 2025. With substantially lower GWP than previous refrigerants, the launch of the SL25KCV Air Conditioner complies with updated EPA regulations and is formulated to provide peace of mind for years to come. As part of its relentless pursuit of staying ahead of industry standards, Lennox updated its entire product lineup to use 2025 Compliant Refrigerants and will continue rolling those products out over the next several months.

"As the industry transitions to low GWP refrigerants, Lennox is introducing products that meet and exceed regulatory requirements, supporting both sustainability and operational efficiency," said Prakash Bedapudi, Chief Technology Officer at Lennox. "The SL25KCV exemplifies our commitment to providing innovative, high-performance HVAC solutions that deliver industry-leading energy efficiency for homeowners and advance our efforts toward a sustainable future."



In addition to its groundbreaking 26.00 SEER2 rating, the SL25KCV Air Conditioner's digital communication features maximize accurate control when paired with the S40 Smart Thermostat. Sensors in the equipment make diagnosing issues seamless for dealers, while automatic system adjustments accurately maintain temperature, humidity, and air quality levels for homeowners.

Thanks to SilentComfortTM

technology and the air conditioner's variable-speed compressor, the unit can achieve a whisper-quiet operation as low as 58 dB or the sound of a microwave. Additionally, QuantumTM Coil

technology and premium quality materials like the composite unit base and top and galvanized steel cabinet prevent corrosion and deliver peace of mind.

To learn more about the SL25KCV Air Conditioner and explore the range of industry-leading products from Lennox, visit .

About Lennox

Lennox

(NYSE: LII ) is a leader in energy-efficient climate-control solutions. Dedicated to sustainability and creating comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers while reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our cooling, heating, indoor air quality, and refrigeration systems. Additional information on

Lennox

is available at

. For media inquiries, contact [email protected]

i

Efficiency claim based on comparison of the average SEER2 of the SL25KCV as compared to the average SEER2 of the competitive variable capacity compressor units as published in AHRI (September 2024). Actual system efficiency may vary based on the system match and other factors; consult AHRI Directory for exact system efficiency. Precision claim based on the average cooling capacity range of the SL25KCV as compared to the average published cooling capacity of competitive 20 SEER2+ variable capacity compressor units (September 2024). Averages calculated across the full tonnage range available

Survey commissioned by Clear Seas Research on behalf of The ACHR News

Actual energy savings depends on several factors, including, without limitation, lifestyle, system settings, home construction, geographic location and duct work

