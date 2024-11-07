Inter Milan secures 1-0 victory over Arsenal in Champions League

(MENAFN) secured a 1-0 victory over Arsenal in matchday four of the on Wednesday. The decisive moment came in extra time during the first half when Arsenal's Mikel Merino was penalized for a handball inside the box. Hakan Calhanoglu stepped up to convert the penalty, giving Inter Milan the lead at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium. With the win, Inter Milan moved up to fifth place with 10 points, while Arsenal are in 12th with seven points.



In another exciting fixture, Atletico Madrid defeated Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 2-1 at the Parc des Princes. PSG took the lead through Warren Zaire-Emery’s opener, but Atletico fought back with goals from Nahuel Molina and Angel Correa to secure the win. The result leaves PSG in 25th place with four points, while Atletico Madrid climbed to 23rd with six points.



Bayern Munich also emerged victorious, narrowly beating Benfica 1-0 at Allianz Arena. The match saw Jamal Musiala score the only goal of the game, ensuring Bayern's three points. As a result, Bayern Munich are now 17th with six points, while Benfica remain in 19th with the same number of points.



These results reflect the tight competition in the group stages, with each match crucial for the teams as they fight for progression in the tournament.

