Dubai to host the 1st Baseball Tournament in the Middle East

The Emirate of Dubai will host the Arab Classic Tournament; the first Baseball Tournament in the Middle East, which will take place from 7th to 10th Nov. 2024 at the Sevens Stadium in Dubai with participation of eight national teams; these are: UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Nepal, Palestine, Bangladesh & Afghanistan.

The Tournament is organized by the Baseball United in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council (DSC), the Department of Economy & Tourism and the Emirates Cricket Board

The Tournament’s details were declared in a press conference, convened at DSC’s premises and addressed by Mr. Ali Omar Al-Baloushi, Director of Sports Events Dept. in DSC / Mr. Yacoub Mohammed, Senior Manager of Dubai Fitness Challenge / Mr. Kash Sheikh, the Board Chairman, CEO & Participating Founder of the Tournament.

The Conference was held in the presence of several baseball’s world stars; top of them is the Legend Mariano Rivera; the best baseball player in the world who won the world’s title five times and played to the New York Yankees.

The UAE National Team will commence matches in the Arab Classic on Thursday 7th Nov. at 01:00 pm vs. the Indian counterpart.

The Tournament will kick off with the Afghanistan vs. India’s match, scheduled at 08:00 am. Pakistan to play vs. Bangladesh at 10:30 am., and Saudi Arabia will contest vs. Sri Lanka at 03:30 pm.

A unique stadium; the first of its kind in the Middle East, has been built to host this Tournament, and it will also witness the organization of the Baseball United Cup from 22nd Feb. to 1st March 2025 with participation of the Teams of Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Mid East Falcons and the Emirati Team Arabia Wolves, which will all contest nine matches.

The stadium will also host the Baseball United League; the first of its kind in the region, which is scheduled from 23rd Oct. to 23rd Nov. 2025. 33 matches to be played by five teams. Matches of the League are played six days a week and will continue for five weeks. The first two teams will play in the first ever United Series – a crucial series of three matches to determine the League’s champion.



Arab Classic Baseball Tournament Schedule:

Thursday 7th Nov. 2024

Morning Session

• Afghanistan vs. India 8:00 am. - 10:00 am.

• Bangladesh vs. Pakistan 10:30 am - 12:30 pm.

• India vs. UAE 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm.



Evening Session

• Sri Lanka vs. Saudi Arabia 3:30 pm - 5:30 pm.

• Nepal vs. Palestine 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm

• UAE vs. Pakistan 8:30 pm - 10:30 pm



Friday 8th Nov.



Morning Session

• Bangladesh vs. Afghanistan 8:00 am - 10:00 am.

• Saudi Arabia vs. Nepal 11:00 am - 1:00 pm.

• Afghanistan vs. UAE 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm.



Evening Session

• Palestine vs. Sri Lanka 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

• Pakistan vs. India 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Saturday 9th Nov. 2024

Morning Session

• Nepal vs. Sri Lanka 8:00 am. - 10:00 am

• UAE vs. Bangladesh 11:00 am - 1:00 pm

• Pakistan vs. Afghanistan 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm



Evening Session

• Saudi Arabia vs. Palestine 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

• India vs. Bangladesh 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Sunday 10th Nov.

• Quarter Final 1 8:00 am - 10:00 am

• Quarter Final 2 11:00 am - 1:00 pm



• Semi Final 1 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm

• Semi Final 2 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

• The Tournament’s Final 8:00 pm - 10:00 pm



Baseball United Announces Completion of New Dubai Ballpark and Several Historic Milestones

The new Baseball United Ballpark at The Sevens will be showcased beginning this week with the Arab Classic International Baseball Tournament running from November 7th - 10th in Dubai

DUBAI, UAE : Baseball United, the first professional baseball league focused on the Middle East and South Asia, announced today the completion of Baseball United Ballpark, the first professional baseball field in the history of the region. The field, completed in just 38 days by Baseball United and their construction partners, will debut to the public beginning this week with the Arab Classic Tournament. Nine nations from the GCC and Subcontinent will participate in the largest and most competitive international baseball tournament in the region’s history.



Baseball United Chairman and CEO, Kash Shaikh, shared this news - as well as several other record-setting milestones - at an official press conference in partnership with Dubai Sports Council and the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism. Several dignitaries were in attendance, including Baseball United Co-Owners and Major League Baseball legends, Barry Larkin, Mariano Rivera, Adrian Beltre, and Elvis Andrus. Government officials from the UAE, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Venezuela, and the Dominican Republic were also in attendance.



“We have come a long way in a short time,” said Shaikh. “In just two short years - fueled by the belief and support of the Dubai government, regional baseball federations, baseball legends, baseball fans around the world, and the will and resilience of our own Baseball United team - we’ve all made history. And we’ve made that history over and over again. I say that with no exaggeration or hyperbole, because everything we are doing together has truly never been done before. Together, we’ve transported a completely new sport to a completely new part of the world, and we’ve built another bridge to connect people to Dubai as one of the world’s greatest sports and entertainment destinations.”



Baseball United’s historic milestones include:

The expansion of its ownership to 20 professional baseball legends. In addition to Larkin, Rivera, Beltre, and Andrus, top players such as Albert Pujols, Felix Hernandez, Robinson Cano, Robinson Chirinos, Ryan Howard, Bartolo Colon, and Ronald Acuña Jr. are part of the current investment group. Collectively, these legends represent more than 300 years of professional baseball experience, 80 MLB All-Star appearances, and 15 World Series Championships.

The launch of Baseball United’s official merchandise line in Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, and The Galleria Mall (Abu Dhabi) in partnership with GO Sport. Official baseball jerseys will be available for sale for the first time, including the jerseys of all four inaugural Baseball United franchises, the Mumbai Cobras, Karachi Monarchs, Mid East Falcons, and the Dubai-based Arabia Wolves.

The formation of the first-ever UAE National Baseball Team, in partnership with Emirates Cricket Board. The new UAE team will play its first ever match at 1pm GST on Thursday against India, and then again later that evening against Pakistan (8pm GST).

The completion of the first ever professional baseball field in the history of this region. Baseball United Ballpark, with field dimensions mirrored after the iconic Yankee Stadium, is the only professional field within 10,000km of Dubai. The field will be home to all Baseball United events, tournaments, and its upcoming league season, as well as serve as a launchpad for international events with top baseball teams from around the world.

The opening of the Arab Classic International Baseball Tournament from November 7th to November 10th at Baseball United Ballpark at The Sevens. Nine nations from the GCC and Subcontinent will participate in the largest and most competitive international baseball tournament in the history of the region with four consecutive days of baseball at the new Baseball United Ballpark. Twenty-one games will be played in Morning and Evening Sessions, with the Championship on Sunday, November 10th. Evening games will be streamed for free on baseballunited.com. Tickets for all Sessions are available on Platinumlist. Ticket prices begin at AED 49.

“We are so excited that - for the first time in history - all these national baseball teams from the subcontinent and the GCC will finally have a stage to showcase their passion, their talent, and their development,” said Shaikh. “Growing the game at the grassroots and national team levels is so important to our mission at Baseball United. We know that this is where and how we build the foundation of this sport in the region. We transformed an empty oval of dirt and dust, into a world class baseball field in just 38 days so that these national teams and their players would be the first to play at our new Ballpark.”

“Our new field will enable so many other opportunities like this one for so many countries, communities, and athletes,” said Shaikh. “It is truly a game changer for Dubai and the region. We can’t wait to host everyone at the Ballpark.”





