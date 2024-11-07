Voting in US presidential election wraps up

(MENAFN) in the U.S. presidential election has officially ended, with the last polling station in the country closing its doors. outlets are projecting that former President Donald has a stronger chance of winning compared to his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, as the final ballots are counted.



In Adak, a small town in Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, residents were able to vote until 1 a.m. Eastern Time (6 a.m. GMT). Geographically, Adak is closer to Russia than to mainland America, and its polling station became the last in the country to close. Since 2012, the town has had in-person voting, making it unique as possibly the last community to cast ballots in national elections. The state of Alaska holds three electoral votes.



City manager Layton Lockett explained to AP that while residents take pride in being the last voters in the country, everyone knows that the outcome is likely already decided by the time they cast their votes.



Meanwhile, Hawaii’s polling stations closed an hour earlier, and nine precincts in eastern Arizona extended voting hours by two additional hours due to issues with malfunctioning equipment and a shortage of printed ballots. This decision was made by Apache County Superior Court Judge Michael Latham to ensure fair access to the polls.



Trump is widely expected to surpass the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency, with significant victories in key swing states like North Carolina and Georgia.

