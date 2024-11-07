New York Democrats experience significant resurgence

(MENAFN) On Tuesday night, New York Democrats experienced a significant resurgence, securing all their current House seats and even capturing additional seats from Republicans, bolstering Rep. Hakeem Jeffries' chances of becoming the first African-American Speaker of the House.



By 1 a.m. Wednesday, 23 House races in New York had concluded, showing a solid recovery for Democrats following their disappointing performance in 2022. Not only did they retain their seats, but they also picked up two previously Republican-held seats and are set to claim another, demonstrating the strength of their campaign amid a fierce battle for the White House.



Democratic candidate Laura Gillen celebrated her win over Republican Anthony Deposito in Long Island, stating, "New Yorkers can now hold their heads high in the halls of Congress." Gillen finished 1.8 points ahead, according to Politico.



As Republicans took control of the Senate and Donald Trump gained an edge over Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential race, the results in New York offered Democrats a much-needed boost in their efforts to retake the House, bringing Jeffries, the House minority leader, closer to assuming a leading role.



Key victories included Democrat Josh Riley’s triumph over Republican Mark Molinaro in a fiercely contested race in upstate New York. Furthermore, Democrat John Mannon seized a seat in the Syracuse area after defeating Republican incumbent Brandon Williams, marking one of the most significant Democratic gains nationwide.



Democrats also successfully held on to two other contested seats, with veteran Pat Ryan winning in the Hudson Valley and Tom Suozzi defeating Republican Mike Lippert.

MENAFN07112024000045015687ID1108861231