Hyperscale Data To Launch Bitcoin Mining Pilot In The Gulf Of Mexico With Oil And Gas Producer

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSE American: GPUS), a diversified holding company (“ Hyperscale Data ,” or the“ Company ”), today announced the initiation of a cutting-edge pilot project aimed at exploring the feasibility of in the Gulf of Mexico. This project represents a unique collaboration, taking advantage of underutilized electrical power generated by turbines supplied by natural on an offshore structure off the coast of Louisiana operated by our project partner (the“ Partner ”).

The pilot program will involve the installation by Hyperscale Data of a mobile data center with approximately 100 Bitcoin miners on the Partner's structure, which is a platform that collects gas from various offshore wells, for further transportation onshore. This mobile data center will utilize the electrical power generated from gas that is being held, but not ready for transportation, demonstrating an innovative approach to energy utilization, monetizing stranded assets and digital currency production.

"This pilot program provides the Company with a unique opportunity to explore new approaches to Bitcoin mining without adding pressure to an already stressed electrical grid. As the Company makes its transition to a pureplay data center business, it is important for the Company to explore new operational strategies to deploy its Bitcoin mining machines. We look forward to the outcome of the pilot, and if successful, instituting a larger program with our Partner,” stated William Horne, CEO of Hyperscale Data.

The pilot is expected to start in the coming weeks, once the mobile data center and Bitcoin mining machines are delivered to the structure, and is anticipated to run until February 2025, with the possibility of monthly renewals, until such time as sufficient data has been accumulated to determine the feasibility of a larger project. This strategic partnership underscores a shared vision for integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional energy practices to promote sustainability and economic efficiency.

About Hyperscale Data, Inc.

Hyperscale Data is a diversified holding company pursuing growth by acquiring undervalued businesses and disruptive technologies with a global impact. Through its wholly and majority-owned subsidiaries and strategic investments, Hyperscale Data owns and operates a data center at which it mines Bitcoin and offers colocation and hosting services for the emerging artificial intelligence ecosystems and other industries. It also provides mission-critical products that support a diverse range of industries, including a social gaming platform, equipment rental services, defense/aerospace, industrial, automotive, medical/biopharma, hotel operations and textiles. In addition, Hyperscale Data is actively engaged in private credit and structured finance through a licensed lending subsidiary. Hyperscale Data's headquarters are located at 11411 Southern Highlands Parkway, Suite 240, Las Vegas, NV 89141; Hyperscale Data, Inc.

