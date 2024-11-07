Introducing Debbie Bishop: Award-Winning Author Of Pillywiggin: The Lost Shadow Boys

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Debbie Bishop is a talented author whose remarkable works have gained significant appraise from readers around the world. Debbie is the proud recipient of multiple prestigious awards, including the International Impact Award and the Literary Titan Book Award for both Nonfiction and Fiction categories. Her acclaimed books, "What is the Meaning of Life? YOU" and "Pillywiggin: The Lost Shadow Boys ," have deeply connected with audiences, and have earned her a devoted fan base.Debbie first gained recognition with her thrilling science-fiction comic book series, "Black Tide," published by Image Comics. Set against the backdrop of ancient Atlantis, this present-day action series combines elements of history with gripping adventure. The graphic novel "Awakening of the Key" collects the first eight episodes of "Black Tide," while Volume 2 introduces DR, the original Draconian Warrior, featuring artwork by the renowned Norm Breyfogle. In addition, her teen novel "Enter The Game" goes into the backstory of Justin, the main character from "Black Tide."Her latest fantasy novel, "Pillywiggin: The Lost Shadow Boys," invites readers on an enchanting journey through magical realms and courageous heroes, and has earned high praise from fans and critics alike.In partnership with stop-motion animation legend Ray Harryhausen, Debbie co-authored the novel "War Eagles." Working alongside Carl Macek, they crafted a story inspired by a concept from Merian C. Cooper, the creator of "King Kong,” a collaboration that brought Ray's dream for "War Eagles" closer to reality, integrating historical facts, new characters, and innovative technology to engage modern audiences.When asked about her inspiration for writing, Debbie shared, "I hope my stories are enjoyable. The scenes come in and unfold like I am watching a movie. I just write them down. Of course, I do a lot of research to get to that point. I like writing fiction set in real world, real science and history. The characters all thrive - eventually - even in horrid environments. They inspire me."Debbie Bishop continues to inspire and empower through her storytelling. She is a cherished figure in contemporary literature. For more information about Debbie and her work, visit:Facebook: #Instagram:Website:Amazon:

