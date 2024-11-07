Future Electronics To Host AI-Based Smart Actuation And Sensing Webinar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) November 7, 2024 - Future Electronics, in partnership with ST Microelectronics, is excited to announce a webinar on AI-based smart actuation and sensing in industrial applications. This session will demonstrate how combining integrated motor control and edge-based smart sensing creates more efficient, durable, and safe systems across a variety of industrial applications. The webinar, scheduled for November 21 from 10am to 11am CET, will dive deep into use cases such as predictive maintenance for motors, bearings, and other mechanical components.



Presenters from Future Electronics and ST Microelectronics will discuss the synergy between smart actuation and sensing, offering practical examples like adaptive control for fans and valves, utilizing temperature, pressure, and vibration sensing. The comprehensive solution includes interoperable platforms like the EVLSPIN32G4-ACT motor driver and STEVAL-STWINBX1 IoT sensing board, which harness the power of AI at the edge for predictive and real-time system optimization.



This event is designed to showcase the value of integrating these technologies, with a focus on ease of use and the advantages of managing heterogeneous datasets for industrial IoT applications. Industry experts from both ST Microelectronics and Future Electronics will lead the session, offering valuable insights into optimizing system behavior using smart sensing and actuation solutions.



Future Electronics is proud to be part of this cutting-edge discussion, as the company continues to drive innovation and provide forward-thinking solutions that meet the growing needs of the industrial sector.



For more information or to register, visit the link below:







About Future Electronics:





Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics