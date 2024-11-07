Les Roches Introduces New Sports Business Management Degree

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 7th, 2024 – Les Roches, one of the world\'s leading institutions in hospitality management and luxury education, announces the launch of a new Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Sports Business Management. This program is crafted for sports enthusiasts, professional athletes, and business-minded individuals aspiring to careers in sports tourism and sports business. The four-year program will be based at the Marbella campus in Spain\'s Costa del Sol, a region renown for hosting over 90 courses in a 60 km radius, with two months of immersion at the Crans-Montana campus in Switzerland-home to major sports associations-as well as a two-week period at the newly established Abu Dhabi campus in the vibrant Zayed Sports City in a historic building which seamlessly blends tradition with modernity and a popular destination for hundreds of sports events such the FIFA Club World Cups, the Asian Cups, The Arabic Gulf Cups, the Special Olympics World Summer Games, the International Athletes Meet, and American Rodeos, amongst others.



Founded in Switzerland in 1954, Les Roches has established a campus in Marbella which stands as a prime destination for Les Roches students who aspire to a global career in sports business management, sports events, and sports tourism.



An unstoppable Sports Industry demanding the best talent



In recent years, hospitality and sports have grown in tandem. According to Global Market Insights\' Sports Tourism Market Report, sports tourism is expected to reach approximately $1.33 trillion globally by 2032, with a compound annual growth rate of 10%. The 2023 figures showed a global total investment of around €500 billion, with Europe leading the sports tourism market, holding over a 40% share.



Increasing partnerships between sports and tourism companies are driving a tourism sector focused on sports with tangible growth potential. These collaborations have enhanced destination appeal, enriched visitor experiences, and contributed to sustained growth in sports tourism. Notably in Europe, sports vacations have surged, with over €200 billion invested in recent years. Travelers are increasingly drawn to these types of active adventures, blending cultural exploration with activities like hiking, cycling, and skiing.



The growing demand for sports tourism is driving a need for highly qualified personnel across the industry, especially in the Event Industry. Managing Sports Events usually involves a big Hospitality (Accommodation and F&B) component. This specific new BSc program has emerged in response to the boom in sports tourism, which now accounts for approximately 10% of global tourism, according to the UN Tourism.



Les Roches graduates each semester access already roles and internships in over 200 high-end companies in hospitality, tourism, and luxury sectors, including sports organizations like Formula 1, FIFA, Nike, and the International Olympic Committee.



An experiential approach for future leaders



Over four years, students will immerse themselves in both the sports and business ecosystems, graduating with not only theoretical knowledge but also practical experience and a comprehensive portfolio of academic projects that will add significant value in their future job search.



Designed to equip students with industry-specific skills as well as adaptable, transferable competencies, the Bachelor of Science in Sports Business Management offers targeted education in areas such as sports marketing and leadership, finance, data analytics, entrepreneurship, nutrition and performance, science and techniques in sports, and legal frameworks, as well as insight into the evolving landscape of sports, including e-sports and sustainable practices. Through experiential learning, applied projects, and internships, graduates will be prepared to lead in diverse roles across the sports sector, from managing professional teams to developing new business ventures in sports.



The program includes an initial immersion in the Sports Lab, where students will lead and manage real sports clubs designed to function as professional organizations. Under faculty mentorship, they\'ll assume real-world responsibilities, including participating in university-level competitions and managing all aspects of club operations, from logistics, marketing, and communications to financial management, sponsorship acquisition, and event organization.



In addition to technical skills, students will develop key transferable competencies-strategic thinking, leadership, and cross-functional communication skills-through hands-on management experience and direct mentorship.



Furthermore, the program offers direct exposure to the sports industry and leading industry partners, providing students with valuable networking opportunities and insights into the operation of professional sports organizations. This includes visits to sports facilities, meetings with industry professionals, and workshops led by key partners.



Les Roches specialized programs in tourism sports management & events



The global sports and events industry offers exceptional professional opportunities, as various destinations, regions, and even countries utilize sports to diversify their economies while reinforcing their tourism and hospitality sectors.



Positioned at the forefront of hospitality management education with 70 years of history, Les Roches\' new BSc in Sports Business Management joins Les Roches\' programs focused on sports tourism and events: the Master of Science in Sports Management and Events, which has already launched its first cohort at the Crans-Montana campus with the next intake scheduled for March 2025, and the Diploma of Advanced Studies in Golf Management, which has also started at the Marbella campus with the next intake starting in March.



Unique location and flexible study options



The Marbella campus location gives students an opportunity to dive into the sports and hospitality markets, establishing initial industry contacts in a region renowned for hosting events and attracting elite athletes. Marbella, located in the Costa del Sol area, is the perfect place to enjoy unparalleled cuisine, stunning landscapes, rich history, and the warmth of its people. With a variety of cultural and tourism offerings available year-round, it\'s easy to see why this region stands out as a top sports destination, led by disciplines such as golf, athletics, soccer, and swimming.



Les Roches also offers this degree a curriculum that allows students to tailor their training to the sports industry\'s most in-demand areas, including technology and data, as well as health and wellness. Additionally, the program can be completed in a flexible hybrid format (online and immersion weeks), ideal for active professional athletes seeking an academic foundation to transition into the business world.



\"With this new degree, Les Roches continues to lead in an industry that is constantly reinventing itself. Our new academic offering is marked by strong specialization, and we remain committed to this direction. We aim to channel the passion that defines top athletes into business leadership to develop the future leaders of the global sports industry. The academic structure of this program reflects our commitment to merging sports experience with business acumen, providing an entry path for both sports enthusiasts and elite athletes, as well as business professionals eager to explore this field,\" said Carlos Díez de la Lastra, CEO of Les Roches.





About Les Roches



Les Roches is a distinguished Swiss institution dedicated to fostering innovative and entrepreneurial leaders of tomorrow in the hospitality industry. Founded in 1954 in Switzerland, Les Roches offers undergraduate, graduate degrees and executive programs in Luxury, Hospitality, Tourism and Sports Management. Les Roches has campuses across Switzerland, Spain, UAE and China, as well as partner campus in near New Delhi.





Company :-Kaizzen

User :- Koina Sharma

Email :...

Other articles by Les Roches