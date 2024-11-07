Banyan Group To Debut Two Stunning New Phuket Projects In Singapore In November Media Outreach Newswire APAC

(MENAFN- OutReach Newswire)



Laguna Lakeside Residences are new-look eco-friendly homes at the iconic Laguna Phuket integrated resort Skypark Elara Lakelands is the newest addition to the recently unveiled and visionary USD2bn Laguna Lakelands residential community, now under development adjacent to Laguna Phuket

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 7 November 2024 - Banyan Group is launching its two latest pioneering Phuket residential projects in Singapore in November. An to be held at The St Regis, Singapore on November 9-10 will debut, new look eco-friendly condominiums at the world-famous and iconicintegrated resort, as well asthe latest addition to the recently unveiled USD2bnresidential community, which is now under development adjacent to Laguna Phuket.The new low-rise blocks of, offer a rare and exceptional opportunity to join the iconic and prestigious 1000-acre plus Laguna Phuket integrated resort community at Bang Tao beach on Phuket's highly sought-after Central West Coast.The new residences are located adjacent to the first block of Laguna Lakeside Residences, which is already sold out and was completed in June this year. They are conveniently situated at the gateway to Laguna Phuket, overlooking a tranquil lagoon and right on the doorstep of the popular Boat Avenue entertainment district at Phuket's Bang Tao area.Set in lush landscaped gardens and built in a sleek contemporary style, the one, two and three bedroom residences with stunning rooftop infinity pools are a compelling and affordable way to embrace the exclusive Laguna Phuket lifestyle while still being close to nature. Located on a multi-purpose lawn with boardwalk under a canopy of high trees, the residences are ideally located for relaxing strolls in the manicured gardens.Prices start from just THB 9 million.The Laguna Lakeside Residences are located within Asia's most iconic integrated resort, Laguna Phuket, which also includes award-winning spas and Laguna Golf Phuket, named "Thailand's Best Golf Course" by the World Golf Awards.Meanwhile the stylish newresidences are located at Banyan Group's pioneering new eco-friendly residential community, Laguna Lakelands, a one million square metre self-contained enclave of verdant hills, forests and lakes adjacent to Laguna Phuket and interwoven by a 15 km network of cycling and hiking trails.Three blocks of the new low-rise seven-storey, totalling around 220 units, are being released in the first phase – all with serene lagoon views and with a beautiful design that adds convenience and style to tropical living.Skypark Residences is one of Banyan Group's contemporary lifestyle brands which allows residents to literally "reach for the sky", with rooftop living experiences and stunning interiors, in a range of live-in and residential properties across the world's most premier destinations.The Skypark Elara Residences at Laguna Lakelands represent a significant evolution of the brand, with luxurious fit outs and bigger sizes than previous developments, with units ranging from 54 sqm all the way up to 183 sqm, in one to three-bedroom configurations.Residents at Skypark Elara Lakelands enjoy exclusive access to leisure facilities on the rooftop including the signature infinity-edge swimming pool with stunning views and an expansive outdoor terrace with a barbecue area, comfortable sitting out spaces and walking paths overlooking the forest and tranquil lagoons.Inspired by the colours and textures of the forest, the open and spacious designs accentuate nature and blend harmoniously with the natural tropical garden surroundings. Each has a private balcony and all are set within verdant lawns and parks.With prices starting from THB 8m, the Skypark Elara Lakelands residences are expected to be swiftly snapped up by buyers from all over the world.The launch of these two new projects comes as the Phuket real estate market is booming, fuelled by an increasing desire for families from all over the world to enjoy a second home in Phuket, or even to relocate there."We decided to launch these two projects now after the strong demand we are seeing for Phuket real estate which has exceeded our own expectations by a long way," said Banyan Group founder and Executive Chairman KP Ho."High-quality property is still significantly cheaper in Phuket than in most of the buyer source markets like Hong Kong, Singapore or Europe, which is also an important factor driving demand," he said.Phuket's strategic location within 5 or 6 hours flight of over 40% of the world's population, its attractive year round climate and world-class international schools and hospitals are also part of its growing attraction.Uniquely for Thailand, Banyan Group also offers financing options which allow owners to purchase residences with staged payments over several years.Date: November 9 & 10Time: 11am – 6pmVenue: The St Regis, Singapore