Ajyal Marks Qatar-Morocco Year Of Culture With Special Showcase Of Moroccan Short Films

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: As part of the Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture, the 2024 Ajyal Festival presented by Doha Film Institute (DFI) will screen a specially curated showcase of contemporary Moroccan short films that capture the essence of the country's rich cultural landscape and evolving social fabric.

The Made in Morocco programme at Ajyal presented in partnership with the Marrakech Short Film Festival and Qatar-Morocco 2024 Year of Culture will offer audiences a unique glimpse into the creative vibrancy of Morocco's emerging cinema scene. Following the earlier Made in Qatar screenings at the Marrakech Short Film Festival, Ajyal's showcase pays rich tribute to the strong cultural ties between the two nations.

Fatma Hassan Al Remaihi, Chief Executive Officer of DFI and Festival Director, said:“The special showcase of Moroccan short films at Ajyal is a testament to the power of cinema to bridge worlds and bring people closer together. Film has a unique ability to invite us into each others lives, to share stories, dreams, and challenges that, while rooted in specific places, resonate universally. By celebrating Morocco's rich cinematic storytelling here in Qatar, we honour the deep cultural ties that connect us and reaffirm our shared commitment to understanding, unity, and friendship through the arts.”

The Scarecrow (Morocco/2024) by Anas Zematiis is about Said who longs for a better future with his beloved Zineb. As they plot their escape from the oppressive reality that binds them, his inner turmoil and fear of the unknown threaten to keep him trapped in his circumstances.

Why Did You Leave The Horse Alone (France/2023) by Faouzi Bensaïdi is a contemplative exploration of decision making in the creative process, set against the vastness of nature, where artistic challenges and practical realities collide. Moon (Palestine, France, Qatar, Jordan, UAE /2024) by Zineb Wakrim tells the story of Hasna and Samad, who find solace in painting. Against the harsh, sunbaked landscape, their brightly coloured artwork seem alien to the local environment.

What Else Grows on the Palm of Your Hand (Morocco, Belgium, France /2023) by Dhiaa Biya is a visually intimate film that explores the bond between Hayat and her late grandmother, conveyed through the simplest of gestures.

Bye Bye Benz Benz (France, Morocco/2023) by Mamoun Rtal Bennani and Jules Rouffio follows Kbir, one of the last Mercedes taxi drivers in Morocco, as he faces the modernisation of public transportation.

Bottles (Morocco/2024) by Yassine El Idrissi is about 13-year-old Said who collects empty bottles to sell.

The Made in Morocco programme will be screened at various festival venues from November 16 to 23, 2024.