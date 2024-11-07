Qatar, Algeria Discuss Joint Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Minister of Culture H E Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani met with of Culture and Arts of the People's Republic of Algeria H E Dr. Soraya Mouloudji. The meeting dealt with discussing ways to enhance joint cultural cooperation between the two brotherly countries were reviewed. This comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's participation as the guest of honor at the 27th session of the Algiers International Fair, which is scheduled to start today and continue until November 16.