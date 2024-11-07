Qatar, Algeria Discuss Joint Cultural Cooperation
11/7/2024 4:29:48 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
Minister of Culture H E sheikh Abdulrahman bin Hamad Al Thani met with Minister of Culture and Arts of the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria H E Dr. Soraya Mouloudji. The meeting dealt with discussing ways to enhance joint cultural cooperation between the two brotherly countries were reviewed. This comes within the framework of the State of Qatar's participation as the guest of honor at the 27th session of the Algiers International book Fair, which is scheduled to start today and continue until November 16.
