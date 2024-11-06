Israel Intensifies Attacks On Northern Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) The Gaza war entered its 397th consecutive day amid continued Israeli bombing of various parts of the Strip, especially in the northern areas.

Israeli drones dropped leaflets on Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, on Wednesday, asking residents to evacuate and exit via the main Beit Lahia Street towards an occupation site, and then flee south or towards Gaza City.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian of in Gaza said that the Israeli occupation committed three massacres against civilians in the Strip, of which 17 dead and 86 arrived at hospitals during the past 24 hours, indicating that there are several victims under the rubble and on the roads, where ambulances and civil defence crews cannot reach them.

The ministry reported on Wednesday that the death toll from the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, which has been ongoing since October 7, 2023, has risen to 43,391 dead and 102,347 injured.

On the other hand, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed Defense Minister Yoav Galant from his position on Tuesday evening and appointed Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz as his successor. Various regions began to hear Israeli calls for widespread protests after Netanyahu announced the dismissal.

In a related context, the American NBC News network quoted an Israeli official as saying that Netanyahu may end the war in Gaza early in Trump's term to give him a quick diplomatic victory. The occupation army announced on Wednesday the withdrawal of the 252nd Division from the Gaza Strip.

Also on Wednesday, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said that the recent Israeli Knesset decision against the agency poses an imminent and existential threat to it. Lazzarini pointed out that the decision goes beyond undermining the agency and the United Nations to end the Palestinians' right to self-determination.

On the Lebanese front, the occupation army continues its wide-ranging aggression for the 43rd consecutive day. Hezbollah responds daily by launching missiles, drones, and artillery shells targeting military sites, intelligence headquarters, military gatherings, and settlements. While Israel announces some of its human and material losses, military censorship imposes a strict blackout on most of them.

Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Lebanese Hezbollah, stated on Wednesday that“the resistance will continue and grow” and that Hassan Nasrallah, the party's former head, who Israel killed in a raid last month,“built a resistance party that unites all segments of society, works to build the homeland, and resists in the face of the Israeli occupation.”

In a speech on the 40th day of Nasrallah's assassination, Qassem added that the aggression on Lebanon has been ongoing for a month and ten days, and it no longer matters how the war began or what pretexts caused it.

He indicated that Benjamin Netanyahu, the head of the occupation government, is aiming to end Hezbollah's presence and the occupation of Lebanon through his actions in the war, even from a distance.