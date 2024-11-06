Qatar Boat Show Debuts With Good Turnout

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The inaugural Qatar Boat Show opened Wednesday at Old Doha Port, bringing together marine leaders from around the world. The first day saw a great turnout in terms of number of visitors, including many dignitaries from different sectors.



The event featured a series of high-profile signing ceremonies. The of witnessed the formalisation of key agreements, solidifying partnerships between Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZA) and various key partners, including QTerminals and Milaha.



These strategic alliances underscore Qatar's commitment to enhancing its maritime free zones, streamlining logistics, and advancing sustainable growth within the marine transportation sector, a statement said.



The first day of Qatar Boat Show 2024 featured local, regional, and international brands, showcasing a diverse range of marine and luxury lifestyle products while highlighting the latest advancements in marine sports, diving, and fishing equipment from leading manufacturers.



Welcoming a diverse audience of boat and yacht owners, water sports enthusiasts, captains, sailors, divers, and more, the first-ever Qatar Boat Show showcases the country's growing status as a hub for maritime lifestyle while promising an immersive experience for both visitors and exhibitors alike.



The visitors were captivated by the military band symphony and a dazzling fireworks show that illuminated the night sky, marking this inaugural maritime event in a truly spectacular fashion.



Mohamed Abdulla al-Mulla, chairman of the Organising Committee of the Qatar Boat Show 2024, said:“We are pleased with the great turnout we witnessed on the first day, which reflects the passion of the public and visitors about the maritime sector and marine sports.



"This event embodies our commitment to strengthening the maritime industry in the country by organizing one of the key maritime events so that we aspire to be on the main yacht exhibitions calendar in the Middle East. The organisation of this event aligns with the strategy set for the port.



"As we continue to move towards sustainable development, we are committed to employing all the capabilities and infrastructure available in the port to celebrate maritime heritage, promote innovation, and enhance the positioning of the port and the country on the marine tourism map.”



At Qatar Boat Show 2024, there is something for everyone with a variety of areas for visitors to explore. The Shoreline Display has a magnificent lineup of on-ground boats from the latest leisure boats and sleek speedboats from over 450 marine brands, Al Dar Marine, Doha Craft Marine, and Jassim Ahmed Al Lingawi Trading.



Visitors can also check out the Oceanic Display for craftsmanship and innovative yachts on the water from Aldhaen Marine, Al Fajer Marine, Gulf Craft, Princess Yachts, Sanlorenzo Yachts, Sunseeker, Cranchi and Sirena Yachts. The Qatar Boat Show also hosts prominent yachting lifestyle brands, including Benetti, Feadship, Oceanco, and Turquoise Yachts.



At the Watersports Area, visitors can watch demonstrations and shows, such as stand-up paddling, kayaking, canoeing, jet skiing, paddle boarding, and the dragon boat show. Visitors can also watch the dancing water fountain and fireworks as well as browse through over 100 brands of watersports and fishing equipment. For a taste of the marine industry, visitors can tour the exhibitor booths to explore and learn about the latest innovative technology and equipment.



There are additional festivities at the Mina District, from a series of marine competitions, live music performances, elite supercars parade, roaming horse shows, as well as a group of artists showcasing Qatari culture and local music bands playing.



Qatar Boat Show 2024 will conclude Saturday. The timing Thursday is from 3pm to 8pm and on the last two days from 3pm to 9pm.

