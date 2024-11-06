Bhojpuri Actor Khesari Lal Yadav Promotes New Film 'Rajaram' (IANS Special)

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) Promoting his new 'Rajaram' which is all set to release during the ongoing auspicious Chhath Puja festival on Thursday, prominent Bhojpuri film and Khesari Lal Yadav spoke in great detail about the character which he is portraying in the film.

The Bhojpuri star in an exclusive interview with IANS said that the film 'Rajaram' is set to release on Thursday (November 7). This film is the story of an artist in which both the characters Raj and are different.

Speaking about his character in the film 'Rajaram', Khesari Lal Yadav said: "The film is about the story of an artiste who plays the role of Lord Ram but people consider him as God after seeing him on the silver screen. Now his character has no personal life left as people want him to live for them. Whereas he has his own life and wants that he has perform his role as an artiste. This becomes a bone of contention and leads to several hardships which he undergoes in his life."

Asked if he had seen Dev Anand's 'Guide' where he played God out of compulsion, the Bhojpuri actor says: "No, I have not seen any film. The storyline of my film is somewhat similar to that of actor Arun Govil who portrayed the iconic character of Lord Ram in a television serial. Ever since I have grown up, people identify with Arun Govil ji as Lord Ram."

"He (Arun Govil) also used to smoke cigarettes in between the sets of the film, in this film I also smoke and people see me and things reach the court's doorstep stating that I have hurt their religious sentiments. So the story of this film is based on this subject. A mother plays a key role in this film. How important are our parents and elders to us? Now there is a hero who is a king, as an actor he is also singing songs and working in this film. But as an actor, he is also playing the character of Lord Ram."

Asked that Arun Govil had played Lord Ram in a TV serial, while you are portraying the role as a king, Khesari Lal Yadav says: "Yes, I am also a part of a TV serial in the film. As an actor, I am playing the role of Lord Ram on the silver screen where I am part of a TV serial. People love my character as Lord Ram and start idolising me as God. But he is a hero and also sings songs. He also has a personal life which goes out for a toss. This is the story of my film 'Rajaram'.

Asked why the film has been titled 'Rajaram' as the hero of the film is a king around which the entire plot of the film revolves with Ramayana kept as the backdrop, the Bhojpuri actor says: "The film's title is 'Rajaram' and there is Lord Ram in it because the story starts with Lord Ram only. An artist becomes Lord Ram and after that, there are so many ups and downs in his life. He even has to play the role of a servant sweeping people's floors, washing utensils, clothes, etc., just to prove that no, I am worthy, otherwise, the serial will be stopped. There are many things which anyone will understand if they watch this film. After watching the film, people will know how much trouble an artist faces."

Asked whether he visited the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya, Khesari Lal Yadav said: "I have not gone there yet but much earlier before the temple had not been constructed. Right now I am shooting a film in Sultanpur. If I get time, I will go and have darshan once at the Ram temple. I have also sung songs in Hanumangarhi."

On the auspicious occasion of Chhath Puja, renowned classical singer Sharda Sinha passed away, the Bhojpuri actor said: "The legendary singer's name was Sharda and music starts from her only. Any Bhojpuri singer in the world can get 200 to 400 million views. But, perhaps we will never be able to fill the void in singing with her demise.

"I think that as long as the earth exists, we will not be able to forget Sharda Sinha's contribution to singing. This is a huge loss for us," Khesari Lal Yadav added.

"Maybe if you ask a Bihari, I feel that Sharda Sinha was Bihar's pride who is not among us today. By the grace of Chhath Maiya, the songs for which she is well known."

Asked about his reported tiff with Punjabi singer-turned-actor Diljit Dosanjh regarding a tweet, Khesari Lal Yadav said: "I was not doing a singing show in Maharashtra. The arrival of two-and-a-half to three lakh people there is not a small thing, it is a big thing. For an artist coming from a small village in Bihar, I had tweeted for Diljit Dosanjh. People consider the Bhojpuri language quite weak. I want to say that the strength of us Biharis is our language. Diljit Dosanjh is a great artist and is respected all over the country."

"Diljit is like an elder brother to me, he is respected but in an argument, this was a tweet for those who speak for the people. You see how much the dignity of our language has increased."

"It was a bit of a tussle with Diljit Dosanjh. It is not a very serious thing. It was important for me to tell some people who speak ill of our language. I tweeted for Diljit."

Asked about the objectification of women in Bhojpuri cinema, Khesari Lal Yadav says: "I feel that the way women actresses are portrayed in Bhojpuri songs and films is considered overtly sexual which was once prevalent even in the Southern cinema. In Marathi, they formed a group many years ago and decided that we would not allow this to happen in our film. Since then things started changing in Marathi films.

"I am a senior artist, now I feel that the time has come for me to take a stand. Whether you take this initiative or not, women should be respected."