Appier Becomes An Apple Search Ads Partner

Appier , a

software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power business decision-making, is excited to announce its inclusion as an Apple Search Ads Partner . With Appier's advanced AI and generative AI (GenAI) capabilities, brands can leverage its AIXPERT campaign solution to automatically generate high-potential keywords and optimize returns on (ROI), driving effective marketing strategy.

Maximizing campaign ROAS with AIXPERT automation cloud

Appier's AIXPERT solution leverages GenAI to uncover high-potential keywords, manage campaigns efficiently, and optimize app campaign ROI and cost-per-acquisition (CPA) effectively. The 24/7 campaign automation helps brands maximize potential promotion opportunities, while Appier's ROI enhancement across diversified mobile measurement partner (MMP) events provides a holistic view of campaign performance. Appier delivers advertising campaigns that are not only efficient but also scalable, helping brands get noticed at key moments on the App Store with four premium ad placements, dynamically adjusting the bidding strategy based on competition to maximize user acquisition.

"We are thrilled to be an Apple Search Ads Partner," said Chih-Han Yu, CEO and co-founder of Appier. "Appier is excited to work to empower brands to maximize their campaign performance and drive sustainable growth with Apple Search Ads."

A comprehensive app campaign management platform

As an all-in-one campaign management platform, AIXPERT offers a suite of tools designed to run ads, measure results, and scale campaigns. The platform includes features such as 24/7 campaign autopilot, AI keyword generation, campaign and keyword insights reports, MMP-based optimization[1]. These tools are tailored to provide a positive client experience, ensuring app marketers can achieve and exceed their advertising goals.

Driven by continuous innovation and client success, Appier constantly updates its platform with new features to deliver a seamless campaign management experience. With its unrivaled dashboard and intelligence tools, Appier aims to make daily campaign management as efficient and straightforward as possible.

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier's mission is turning AI into ROI by making software intelligent. Appier has 17 offices across APAC, Europe and US and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

for more company information, and visit

for more IR information.