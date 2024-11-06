(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

SINGAPORE, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group , a leading global digital asset company, today announced a strategic partnership with Lukka, a premier provider of comprehensive data solutions for the asset industry. Through this partnership, Amber Group has integrated Lukka Insights into its data infrastructure, providing clients with more precise and actionable intelligence across a diverse range of digital asset markets.

Amber Group Integrates Lukka Insights to Enhance Data Infrastructure and Strengthen Market Intelligence

Continue Reading

By integrating Lukka Insights , Amber Group gains access to an expansive dataset that covers millions of crypto assets, derivatives, and over 2,500 trading venues. This integration enables a multi-dimensional view of the market, supporting more efficient investment strategies, improved risk management, and streamlined regulatory compliance.

Thomas Zhu, Co-founder and CTO of Amber Group , commented: "Partnering with Lukka is a further step in our mission to provide our clients with the most accurate, transparent, and reliable data in the digital asset space. As the crypto market continues to evolve, having access to high-quality data is crucial for making informed decisions and managing risks effectively. With Lukka Insights, we are able to further refine our data infrastructure, enabling us to continue leading the way in offering innovative and secure solutions for our clients."

Dan Huscher, Chief Data Products Officer , added: "We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Amber Group, an influential force in the crypto market. By optimizing our Lukka Insights platform, Amber Group will be able to systematize and integrate their data from a spectrum of sources, delivering a comprehensive overview to support both internal assessments and regulatory compliance."

As the crypto asset industry matures, the need for robust data governance and regulatory compliance has become paramount for institutional players. Amber Group's selection and continued use of Lukka solutions demonstrates the firm's proactive approach to adopting best-in-class data solutions, solidifying its position as a trusted and responsible leader in the digital asset space.

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a global digital asset leader headquartered in Singapore. Since 2017, the company has built full-stack solutions that bridge traditional finance and digital assets, offering end-to-end services including wealth management, asset management, market making, advisory, investing and infrastructure. Backed by top investors and with deep expertise in crypto and traditional markets, the firm leverages AI, blockchain and quantitative research to deliver personalized and innovative solutions to help its global client base of HNW individuals, institutions, crypto funds, exchanges and projects optimize returns safely in any market conditions.

About Lukka

Founded in 2014, Lukka serves the most risk-mature businesses in the world with institutional data and software solutions. As a global company, headquartered in the United States, Lukka bridges the gap between the complexities of blockchain data in a global crypto ecosystem with traditional business and reporting needs. All of Lukka's products are created with institutional standards, such as AICPA Service and Organization Controls (SOC), which focus on data quality, financial calculation accuracy & completeness, and managing technology operational risk. Lukka has obtained AICPA SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Audits, an ISO/IEC-27001 certification, NIST Cybersecurity Assessment, and continues to lead the industry with best in class technology risk governance.

SOURCE Amber Group

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED