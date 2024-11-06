US, Allies Condemn Deployment Of North Korean Troops Near Ukraine's Border - Statement

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States, the European Union, as well as Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, have condemned the deployment of North Korean to Russia, potentially for the use on the battlefield against Ukraine.

The countries' foreign ministers and the EU High Representative said this in a joint statement published by the U.S. Department of State on Wednesday, Ukrinform reports.

"The DPRK's direct support for Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine, besides showing Russia's desperate efforts to compensate its losses, would mark a dangerous expansion of the conflict, with serious consequences for European and Indo-Pacific peace and security," the statement reads.

The signatories emphasized that such actions by Moscow and Pyongyang would be a further breach of international law, including the most fundamental principles of the UN Charter.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the increasing military cooperation between the DPRK and Russia, including the DPRK's export and Russia's unlawful procurement of DPRK ballistic missiles in breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions (UNSCRs), as well as Russia's use of these missiles and munitions against Ukraine," the document said.

According to the statement, DPRK soldiers receiving or providing any training or other assistance related to the use of ballistic missiles or arms is a direct violation of UN Security Council resolutions 1718, 1874 and 2270.

"We are also deeply concerned about the potential for any transfer of nuclear or ballistic missile-related technology from Russia to the DPRK in violation of the relevant UNSCRs," the foreign ministers said.

In this regard, they urged the DPRK to stop providing assistance to Russia's war of aggression.

"We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to support Ukraine as it defends its freedom, sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity. We are working with our international partners for a coordinated response to this new development," the document reads.