Trump's Comeback Looks A Lot Like Andrew Jackson's In 1828

As the nation prepares for a second Donald presidency, some history-minded people may seek understanding in the idea that it wasn't until Richard Nixon's second presidential term that the serious consequences arrived.

But as a scholar of American , I don't think that's the right parallel.

Trump has already faced most of the situations that brought down Nixon – a congressional investigation and prosecutors' inquiries .

Trump has survived by – consciously or not – following the example of another American president who created a party in his own image and used it to rule almost unchecked: Andrew Jackson, whose portrait Trump hung in the Oval Office during his first term.

Unlike Nixon, Trump outlasted investigations

Richard Nixon was reelected by an Electoral College landslide in 1972 in the midst of the Watergate scandal , in which people affiliated with Nixon's reelection campaign broke into the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee and then sought to cover up their actions. Although Nixon started off his second term with sky-high approval , his demise soon followed.

A Senate special committee investigating the Watergate break-in was established just 18 days after his inauguration in January 1973. By the summer of 1974, evidence of Nixon's involvement in the Watergate crimes had become overwhelming . In an August 7, 1974, visit to the White House , Republican congressional leaders asked the president to step down. He announced his decision to resign the following day, Aug. 8, 1974.

Trump, however, has already weathered numerous legal battles, investigations and controversies. From the Jan. 6 committee to special prosecutor Jack Smith's probes and the Mar-a-Lago documents case , Trump's political career has been marked by repeated confrontations with legal and political institutions – including two impeachments by the House, though both were rejected by the Senate.