Severe Asthma Clinical Trial Pipeline Appears Robust With 40+ Key Pharma Companies Actively Working In The Therapeutics Segment Delveinsight

The severe asthma is fueled by the rising prevalence of the condition, particularly in urban areas, alongside the emergence of innovative therapies like biologics targeting IgE and cytokine modulators. A growing demand for personalized enhances efficacy and patient compliance. initiatives and increased awareness improve access to care, while advancements in inhaler boost adherence. Collaborative efforts in are also vital for driving innovation in asthma treatments.

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's

' Severe Asthma Pipeline Insight 2024 '

report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline severe asthma therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the severe asthma pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Severe Asthma Pipeline Report



DelveInsight's severe asthma pipeline report depicts a robust space with 40+ active players working to develop 50+ pipeline therapies for severe asthma treatment.



Key severe asthma companies such as Kinaset Therapeutics, Bio-Thera Solutions, CSPC ZhongQi Pharmaceutical Technology, AB Science, GlaxoSmithKline, Oneness Biotech, Biosion, Lanier Biotherapeutics, Kymera Therapeutics, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Upstream Bio, Teva Branded Pharmaceutical Industries, Sanofi, Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine, AstraZeneca, Advagene Biopharma, Genrix (Shanghai) Biopharmaceuticals, and others are evaluating new severe asthma drugs to improve the

treatment landscape.

Promising severe asthma pipeline therapies such as KN-002, BAT2606, CM326, Masitinib, GSK3511294, FB 704A, BSI-045B, LNR 125.38, KT 621, CBP-201, Verekitug, TEV'248, Rilzabrutinib, SHR-1905, Atuliflapon, AD17002, GR1802, and others are under different phases of severe asthma clinical trials.

In September 2024, Kinaset Therapeutics announced two oral presentations and a late-breaking poster presentation at the 2024 European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress . The presentations demonstrate the potential of Kinaset's lead clinical candidate, frevecitinib ( KN-002 ), to treat all patients with moderate to severe asthma and patients with COPD.

In May 2024, GSK

announced positive headline results from the phase III clinical trials SWIFT-1 and SWIFT-2, which assessed the efficacy and safety of depemokimab versus placebo in adults and adolescents with severe asthma with type 2 inflammation characterized by blood eosinophil count.



In April 2024,

Twenty-five abstracts across approved and investigational medicines will be presented at this year's American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference. Notable data presentations for Sanofi's immunology pipeline include the first presentation of phase IIb moderate to severe asthma data for rilzabrutinib .

In October 2023,

Upstream Bio

announced positive interim results in its Phase Ib clinical study of UPB-101, a thymic stromal lymphopoietin receptor (TSLPR) inhibitor. The Phase Ib study is a randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled multiple ascending dose (MAD) study with subcutaneous (SC) administration conducted in asthma patients.

In October 2023,

Aiolos Bio with an asthma drug in clinical trials, announced that it raised $245 million in Series A funding. Atlas Venture, Bain Capital Life Sciences, Forbion Capital Partners and Sofinnova Investments led the round, with additional investment from RA Capital Management

Request a sample and discover the recent advances in severe asthma treatment drugs @ Severe Asthma Pipeline Report

The severe asthma pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage severe asthma drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the severe asthma clinical trial landscape.



Severe Asthma Overview

Severe asthma is a chronic respiratory condition characterized by persistent symptoms that are difficult to control, even with high-dose medications. Unlike milder forms of asthma, severe asthma can significantly impair the quality of life and may result in frequent exacerbations requiring hospitalization.

The exact cause of severe asthma is not entirely clear, but it often arises from a combination of genetic and environmental factors. These may include respiratory infections, allergens (pollen, mold, dust mites), pollutants (tobacco smoke, air pollution), occupational irritants, and lifestyle factors such as obesity and stress. Severe asthma can also develop in people whose milder asthma is not well-controlled over time.

Diagnosis of severe asthma begins with a comprehensive medical history, physical examination, and pulmonary function tests like spirometry to assess lung function. Doctors may also order additional tests, such as chest X-rays, blood tests, and allergy tests to identify triggers. A key factor in diagnosing severe asthma is the persistence of symptoms despite the optimal use of standard asthma treatments.

Managing severe asthma typically requires a multifaceted approach. Inhaled corticosteroids and long-acting bronchodilators are the mainstays of treatment. For those who do not respond to these medications, biologic therapies (such as omalizumab, mepolizumab, or dupilumab) may be prescribed to target specific pathways involved in the inflammatory response. In addition, patients with severe asthma may benefit from lifestyle modifications, including weight management, avoiding triggers, and pulmonary rehabilitation. In extreme cases, systemic corticosteroids may be necessary, although long-term use can have serious side effects.

Find out more about severe asthma treatment drugs @ Drugs for

Severe Asthma Treatment

A snapshot of the severe asthma Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report: