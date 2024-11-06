Materially Better Launches New Initiative At Greenbuild

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Material management experts announce“Make Better Choices” program

NORTH ADAMS, MA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Materially Better today announces its“Make Better Choices” program, bringing architects, engineers, and (AEC) professionals across the to the forefront of sustainable materials management. Launching at the GreenBuild convention in Philadelphia from November 12-15, 2024, the new program combines the company's consulting expertise, its database of 20,000+ materials, and purpose-built platform to architects, contractors, and sustainability consultants.

“Through the 'Make Better Choices' program, the Materially Better team empowers AEC professionals, bringing them to the forefront of materials management,” said Materially Better CEO Charley Stevenson.“We are using 'Make Better Choices' to share our learnings with the industry, boosting their expertise and helping them select products that align with the Common Materials Framework.”

Make Better Choices highlights the key elements firms need for materials management success: structured data, purpose-built tools, and unmatched expertise. In addition, it shows how catalysts such as artificial intelligence (AI), knowledge-sharing, and other factors improve the ways teams bring sustainable materials into projects.

As part of the move, the company also rebranded, changing its name from Integrated Eco Strategy to Materially Better.“We started working in the industry nearly 15 years ago to enhance how teams specify and manage materials,” added Stevenson.“It's exciting to open this new leg of our journey as we transform sustainable building by helping clients make better, smarter materials decisions.”

The team invites AEC firms of any size to meet and discuss how they can improve their materials outcomes. Opportunities exist across a wide spectrum, from identifying low-hanging fruit on smaller projects all the way up to attaining certifications on large ones. In addition, firms are invited to attend a session at 1:45 on Wednesday, November 13, during which Stevenson will speak about the American Institute of Architects Materials Pledge.

About Materially Better

Materially Better leads the industry in materials consulting and technology, elevating clients' capabilities by providing data, tools, & expertise that enable architects, owners, & sustainability consultants to excel at materials management. Their mission: Transform building by bringing better materials to every project. More information at .

