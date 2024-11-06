Victoria's Secret & Co. Named To Forbes' List Of America's Best Employers For Women 2024

(MENAFN- 3BL) VS&Co is proud to announce that we have been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Women 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the leading statistics portal and ranking provider.

VS&Co is committed to being a great place to work for women who want to build careers and be supported in living full and successful lives. We also strive to be a leader in gender equality and a supportive force in improving the and well-being of all women. We believe it's important that our workforce be a reflection of the communities we serve and our customer base.

“We are incredibly pleased to be recognized by Forbes as a Best Employer for Women,” said Melinda McAfee, Chief Human Resources & Legal Officer, VS&Co.“With women making up 85% of our overall workforce, we are deeply committed to them and have a responsibility and a business imperative to show up for women in all that we do.”

America's Best Employers for Women were identified in an independent survey from a vast sample of over 150,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. from all industry sectors.

To calculate each company's ranking, the research and survey responses were combined into a scoring system, with the more recent data and responses from current employees weighted more heavily than information gathered in previous years or from employees with second-hand knowledge of the companies.

Ultimately, the 600 companies with the highest scores made our final ranking of America's Best Employers For Women 2024, which is presented here .

To learn more about all VS&Co does for women, check out our 2024 Women's Impact Report here.