Ukrainian President Signs Bills To Extend General Mobilization In Country

Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Wednesday bills to extend the state of general mobilization and martial law in the country.

The Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported that Zelensky's signing of the bills came after parliament approved extending the state of general mobilization and martial law for 90 days, i.e. until Feb. 7, 2025.

The martial law system was implemented in Ukraine with the start of the Russian military operation, as Zelensky signed the general mobilization decree the day after it began, and it was extended several times.

Russia launched a what it said was a special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and it does not seem close to laying down its weapons, in light of Russia's confirmation that its operation will continue until its goals are fully achieved.