Ukrainian President Signs Bills To Extend General Mobilization In Country
Date
11/6/2024 2:00:16 PM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
QNA
Kiev: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed Wednesday bills to extend the state of general mobilization and martial law in the country.
The Ukrainian news agency Ukrinform reported that Zelensky's signing of the bills came after parliament approved extending the state of general mobilization and martial law for 90 days, i.e. until Feb. 7, 2025.
The martial law system was implemented in Ukraine with the start of the Russian military operation, as Zelensky signed the general mobilization decree the day after it began, and it was extended several times.
Russia launched a what it said was a special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, and it does not seem close to laying down its weapons, in light of Russia's confirmation that its operation will continue until its goals are fully achieved.
MENAFN06112024000063011010ID1108857870
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.