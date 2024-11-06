Drone Attacks Naval Base In Russia's Kaspiysk
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Russia's Kaspiysk, a drone attack attacked the port where the ships of the Russian Navy are stationed.
Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Defense and Security Council of Ukraine, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
"A port was attacked in Kaspiysk, Russia. There are ships of the Russian Navy in Kaspiysk," he wrote.
Local Telegram channels reported earlier that the main base of the Caspian Flotilla of the Russian Navy had been attacked.
