American soldier gets wounded on Gaza ‘aid’ pier passes away

(MENAFN) An American soldier who was severely during a controversial U.S. mission to install an "aid pier" in Gaza has died, according to a military official speaking to CNN. Sergeant Quandarius Davon Stanley, 23, sustained his injuries on May 27 while participating in the mission to deliver aid to Gaza amid ongoing Israeli military operations.



The cause of death has not been disclosed, but the U.S. military had previously classified the incident as non-combat-related. After being initially treated in an Israeli hospital, Stanley was later transferred to Brooke Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas for further care.



Stanley, a native of Columbia, South Carolina, was medically retired shortly before his death on October 31, as his injuries rendered him unable to continue his military service. Colonel John "Eddie" Gray, commander of the 7th Transportation Brigade Expeditionary (TBX), confirmed Stanley's passing, remembering him as a respected leader who played a key role in the mission to provide humanitarian assistance to Gaza. Gray extended his condolences to Stanley’s family and the unit, which is mourning the loss.



The Gaza pier mission had been announced by President Joe Biden in his State of the Union address in March.

