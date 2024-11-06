Meta facilitates use of AI by US military

(MENAFN) Meta announced on Monday that it will allow U.S. agencies and defense contractors to use its artificial intelligence models for military applications, a significant shift from the company's previous policy. The move breaks with Meta’s earlier "acceptable use policy," which prohibited the use of its AI models in military, warfare, or nuclear industries.



Nick Clegg, Meta’s president of global affairs, confirmed that the company will share its AI models, including Llama, with agencies and key defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin, Booz Allen, and tech firms focused on defense, like Palantir and Anduril. Clegg highlighted that these large language models could enhance national security efforts, including streamlining logistics, tracking terrorist financing, and bolstering cyber defense capabilities.



Clegg argued that using Llama for military purposes will not only contribute to U.S. security and prosperity but also help establish American open-source standards as a leading force in the global AI race. He emphasized that the success of U.S. open-source models over those from other countries, like China, is beneficial for the broader democratic world.



In his statement, Clegg explained that Meta is committed to supporting the safety and economic well-being of the U.S. and its allies through this strategic collaboration.

