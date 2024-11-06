Russia Lost Over 20,000 Soldiers In Kursk Region - Syrskyi

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian lost more than 20,800 in the Kursk region, including 7,905 killed in action, and more than 700 Russian soldiers were captured.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this on , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, in May 2024, intelligence confirmed the enemy's plan to attack the Sumy region from the Kursk region to create a "buffer zone" in northern Ukraine, which was supposed to be a continuation of the Russian operation on the Kharkiv axis. Therefore, a decision was made to conduct an offensive operation and transfer hostilities to the territory of the enemy in the Kursk region.

"Russian occupiers wanted to seize more territory in northern Ukraine in the Sumy region. However, the Ukrainian Defense Forces took a preventive step and are continuing to destroy the enemy on his territory," Syrskyi said.

Zelensky: 11,000 North Korean troops already in Kursk region

According to him, the enemy lost 20,842 soldiers for almost three months of Ukraine's operation in the Kursk region as of November 5, including 7,905 soldiers killed, 12,220 wounded, and 717 captured.

In addition, during the same period, Ukrainian forces destroyed 1,101 pieces of the enemy's weapons and military equipment, including 54 tanks, 276 armored fighting vehicles, 107 guns and mortars, five multiple rocket launchers, and 659 vehicles.

Syrskyi noted that about 2,000 Ukrainian soldiers had been presented with state awards for their heroism and successful actions during the Kursk operation.

"Now Russia wants Ukrainian troops to withdraw from this territory. The enemy has concentrated about 45,000 troops there. And it is trying to increase their number. Russia's own troops are not enough for this axis, so they are trying to engage troops from North Korea there," he said.

Ukraine's operation in Russia's Kursk region began on August 6. On August 15, Ukraine announced the creation of a military commandant's office in the Ukrainian-controlled territories of the Kursk region.