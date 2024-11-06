Initial Results See Trump Winning North Carolina

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Initial results coming from North Carolina saw Presidential Candidate Donald winning one of the seven crucial swing states.

The "battle ground" states of states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada, and North Carolina are critical in Trump and Democrat nominee Kamala Harris bid for the White House.

Arizona has 11 votes in the Electoral College, Georgia has 16, Michigan has 15, Nevada has six, North Carolinian has 16, and Wisconsin has 10.

Former President Trump won all swinging states in the 2016 elections expect for Nevada against Democrat candidate Hillary Clinton.

In the 2020 elections, current President Joe Biden won all swing states expect for North Carolina.

A Presidential candidate needs 270 of 534 seats to win the Electoral College votes. (pickup previous) rsr

MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108855336