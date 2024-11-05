Storm Rafael Causes Panama Landslides In Chiriquí And Los Santos

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Soil saturation, after several days of intense rain, has caused landslides in different parts of the country due to the heavy rains caused by the passage of storm Rafael, which threatens to become a hurricane. One of these landslides occurred on the Pan-American Highway, near Viguí, in the province of Chiriquí as pictured above. The incident has complicated traffic for drivers heading from Chiriquí to the central provinces and the capital city, so a lane reversal has been implemented in the Bella Vista de Tolé sector. Meanwhile, work crews are trying to remove the material that fell from the mountain. However, high water saturation in the soil has hampered the progress of clean-up work.

Road Cleared on Los Santos due to landslide

Similarly, the Ministry of Public Works has responded to three landslides on the main road of Nuario and Loma de La Zahina, in the province of Los Santos, in addition to a subsidence in Guánico de Tonosí, another in Llano de Piedra, district of Macaracas, and the damage to a

pedestrian bridge in the Altos de Guera sector, Tonosí.

So far, the National Civil Protection System (Sinapros)

has recorded 268 home damages in Los Santos, 105 in Bocas del Toro, 100 in eastern Panama, 45 in Veraguas and 34 in Herrera.