Woman Injured As Invaders Attack Kharkiv With Drones

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kharkiv presumably with a Shahed-type UAV. A woman was injured.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov wrote this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

“A five-story apartment building sustained damage. The windows on the second, third, and fourth floors were smashed, and the cars situated near the building were damaged. One woman was injured,” the post reads.

The relevant services are currently examining the site of the attack.

“According to preliminary information, the attack was carried out by Shahed [UAV],” the mayor said.

Two civilians killed as Russians attack Hlushkivka inregion

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Regional Military Administration, said that the injured woman was provided with medical aid at the scene.

“A civilian vehicle caught fire. Rescuers are working at the scene,” added Syniehubov.

As reported, two people were injured in Russia's strike on Kharkiv on the night of November.