US Election 2024: Majority Of Voters Believe Democracy Is Under Threat, Say Exit Polls

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Most of the voters consider democracy and as chief concerns while a majority in the November 5 US presidential election think American democracy is under threat, according to preliminary exit revealed as polling is about to close in some states.

Nearly three-quarters of voters say American democracy is under threat, according to preliminary national exit polls from Edison Research , reflecting the deep anxiety the nation faces after a contentious campaign between Democrat Kamala Harris and Donald , a Reuters news report said.

Democracy and the economy ranked by far as the most important issues for voters, with around a third of respondents citing each, followed by abortion and immigration at 14 per cent and 11 per cent, the exit poll date by Edison Research as reported by Reuters said.

At least 73 per cent of voters believed democracy was in jeopardy, against just 25 per cent who said it was secure, according to this exit poll.

Forty-four percent of voters viewed Republican candidate Donald Trump favorably, compared with 46 per cent in the 2020 exit polls, when he lost to President Joe Biden. Democrat Kamala Harris was viewed favorably by 48 per cent of respondents, compared with Biden's 52 per cent rating in 2020, the exit poll said.

The exit polls showed women made up 53 per cent of the electorate, largely unchanged from the 52 per cent in 2020 exit polls.

The share of voters without a college degree - who largely favor Trump - was at 57 per cent, down slightly from 2020's 59 per cent, according to the data in this Exit Poll.