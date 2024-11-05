Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered: Somy Ali

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) and social worker Somy Ali, who recently made headlines with explosive revelations about Salman Khan, has now made another sensational claim, this time regarding late Sushant Singh Rajput.

During her #AskMeAnything session on Reddit, Somy Ali addressed various queries.

The most striking moment came when she made a sensational claim about Sushant Singh Rajput.

A Reddit user asked Somy Ali to reveal lesser-known facts about Bollywood, querying, 'What secrets are hidden due to fear?' Additionally, the user inquired, "What's the most disturbing aspect of the movie industry?"

Somy Ali replied: "Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide, in fact, he was murdered. We still know what happened with Jiah Khan as she was pregnant and hanging from a ceiling fan and Suraj Pancholi went to Salman for advice which concluded in Jiah's death."

Another user also inquired about Sushant Singh Rajput and asked "What do you think about the Sushant Singh Rajput case?" The way he was cornered by Bollywood is really disheartening.

To this Somy Ali responded: "I believe he was murdered, made to appear as suicide. I question why AIIMS Dr. Sudhir Gupta altered his autopsy report. Why?"

Another Reddit user asked Somy 'How do you look at the current scenario of past relationships? What justice are you looking at this phase of life now.'

To which the actress replied: "Justice for SSR, Jiah Khan, and others is needed. How about Ravindra Patil? Google what happened to him."

For the unversed, Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging in his bedroom on June 14, 2020.

The case was initially investigated by Mumbai Police. Later it was transferred to CBI after the Supreme Court's order in August 2020.

In October 2020, the AIIMS medical board mentioned Sushant's case as 'a case of hanging and death by suicide'.