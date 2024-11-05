Inventhelp Inventor Develops Portable Exercise Product For Truck Drivers (CCT-4933)
Date
11/5/2024 2:15:51 PM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver, and I wanted to create a convenient way to engage in regular exercise while parked," said an inventor, from West Chester, Ohio, "so I invented the TRUCKERS GYM. My design helps you burn off energy, keep in shape, and spend downtime wisely."
The invention provides a portable exercise product for a professional truck driver. In doing so, it allows the user to engage in a resistance-style physical workout while parked at a truck stop. As a result, it could help improved overall health and fitness. The invention features a portable, lightweight, and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, trucking companies, etc.
The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-CCT-4933, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .
SOURCE InventHelp
