Sidelights: Lighting Up Cyclist Safety With 360° Visibility And Increased Car-Passing Distance

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, VAUD, SWITZERLAND, November 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cyclist safety is at the heart of SideLights, the Swiss startup bringing car-like visibility to urban and commuter cyclists. Founded by Arthur Claessens, SideLights' handlebar-integrated lighting system offers an innovative solution for 360° visibility, wider car-passing distances, and turn signals that communicate cyclist intentions on the road. Launched on October 29, 2024, on Kickstarter , the project exceeded its initial funding goal within just 1 hour, quickly gathering the support of over 300 backers within 5 days.Creating a Safer Ride for Every CyclistArthur Claessens, a BMX enthusiast and daily commuter, founded SideLights in 2020 while studying business administration at the university. From a family of cyclists – his sister Zoé even won a bronze medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics – Arthur's mission is to increase cyclist safety by addressing visibility challenges head-on. "As a regular cyclist, I wanted a product that was easy to use, effective, and most importantly, safe for daily rides," says Arthur.Every year, 2,000 cyclists lose their lives on European roads , and studies estimate that up to half of these accidents could be prevented with just one additional second of visibility in poor conditions. SideLights responds to this need with a multi-feature approach to safety:1. Bike Width Visibility: Dual lights enhance the bike's width perception, encouraging safer passing distances by motorists.2. Integrated Turn Signals: Designed for clarity at intersections and roundabouts, SideLights' turn signals improve communication between cyclists and drivers.3. Powerful Dual Front Lighting: Inspired by car headlights, SideLights features dual front beams to increase both visibility and road awareness, especially in low-light environments.Designed for Urban and Commuter CyclistsSideLights is engineered to meet the needs of urban cyclists, with a durable, waterproof design and simple installation. The device secures to the ends of the handlebars, making it both theft-resistant and convenient. An optional kit provides ergonomic grips and a rearview mirror, further enhancing usability and comfort.In addition to increasing safety, SideLights' unique design contributes to the aesthetic appeal of any bike. This innovative design was crafted in collaboration with Martin Stricker, an experienced designer in the cycling industry and a former elite alpine skier.Global Expansion GoalsWith the official product launch scheduled for April 2025, SideLights aims to expand internationally. Supported by Swiss innovation partners, SideLights has secured CHF 350,000 in academic Grants."Our vision for SideLights goes beyond this first product," Arthur explains. "We aim to enhance the safety and comfort of cyclists everywhere through a series of innovative solutions."Zoé Claessens: Ambassador for SideLightsArthur's sister, Zoé Claessens – a 2024 Olympic bronze medalist in BMX Racing – joins SideLights as an ambassador, bringing both visibility and credibility. "Zoé is the ideal ambassador, as she embodies the commitment to cycling safety both as a commuter and as a professional cyclist," says Arthur.

